NFC East Roundup: A Crucial Week For The Division

Washington Football Team (3-2, 5-7)

In one of the most impressive wins of the season, Washington was able to take down the Pittsburgh Steelers, the only remaining undefeated team, on Monday night, 23-17. With Washington improving its record to 5-7, it is not only in the running for the top spot in the division, but also the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins was able to finally put Washington on the board with a 49-yard field goal to make the score 14-3 seconds before halftime. Then, just as it had done all season, Washington played much better in the second half. It scored on its opening drive of the third quarter with a one-yard run from Peyton Barber, and Alex Smith hit Logan Thomas for a 15-yard touchdown to tie the game, 17-17. Thomas finished the game with nine receptions for 98 yards.

After the defense secured a four-down stop, Hopkins drilled two 45-yarders to take and extend the lead, 23-17. From this performance, Hopkins was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, as he was the first kicker for Washington since 2010 to make three or more field goals from 40 plus yards.