NFC East Roundup: A Crucial Week For The Division

After a week filled with upsets from the NFC East, the top spot has tightened up. While the New York Giants currently hold the lead with a tiebreaker over the Washington Football Team, these next four weeks of the season will be crucial to determine the ultimate winner of the division. Here's where each team stands after 13 weeks.
New York Giants (3-2 division, 5-7 overall)
The Giants have been on a hot streak after winning five of their last seven matchups, pushing them to the top of the division, but they're not in the clear yet. After an impressive 17-12 win over the Seattle Seahawks, New York is clinging on to the top spot with the tiebreaker swinging in their favor.
With starting quarterback Daniel Jones out, former Washington quarterback Colt McCoy stepped up lead the Giants to victory. Although New York was trailing by five heading into second half, New York kicked into high gear as Alfred Morris, another former Washington player, scored a pair of touchdowns. As time was winding down, the Giant's defense made an interception in fourth quarter which lead to a field goal, ultimately sealing a win and handing Seattle their first home loss of the season.
New York will be looking to hold onto first place in the division as they host the Arizona Cardinals (6-6) for their Week 14 game.
Washington Football Team (3-2, 5-7)
In one of the most impressive wins of the season, Washington was able to take down the Pittsburgh Steelers, the only remaining undefeated team, on Monday night, 23-17. With Washington improving its record to 5-7, it is not only in the running for the top spot in the division, but also the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.
Kicker Dustin Hopkins was able to finally put Washington on the board with a 49-yard field goal to make the score 14-3 seconds before halftime. Then, just as it had done all season, Washington played much better in the second half. It scored on its opening drive of the third quarter with a one-yard run from Peyton Barber, and Alex Smith hit Logan Thomas for a 15-yard touchdown to tie the game, 17-17. Thomas finished the game with nine receptions for 98 yards.
After the defense secured a four-down stop, Hopkins drilled two 45-yarders to take and extend the lead, 23-17. From this performance, Hopkins was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, as he was the first kicker for Washington since 2010 to make three or more field goals from 40 plus yards.
Washington will try to keep its momentum going when it heads to Glendale, Arizona, for a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (5-7).
Philadelphia Eagles (2-2 division, 3-8-1 overall)
After holding first place in the NFC East, the Eagles have been handed four consecutive losses, the most recent being a 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, a late fourth quarter rally wasn't enough to bring the team to victory as the Packers pulled ahead for a 14-3 halftime lead. Once the Eagles went down 20-3, head coach Doug Pederson decided to pull Carson Wentz out of the game and put in rookie Jalen Hurts. On his second drive, Hurts found Greg Ward for a 32-yard touchdown pass, That kick started a momentum swing in the Eagles' favor, as Jalen Reagor returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown to make the score 23-16. But Green Bay responded with a touchdown of its own, and Hurt threw an interception on the ensuing drive to end the Eagles' comeback hopes.
The Eagles will look to keep their playoff hopes alive next week as they host the New Orleans Saints (10-2), who have already clinched a playoff berth.
Dallas Cowboys (1-3, 3-9)
The Dallas Cowboys are not technically out of the division race yet, but their hopes are slipping as after a 34-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday Night Football.
Dallas was only down, 17-10, at halftime, but the defense fell flat and was unable to stop the Ravens' dynamic offensive weapons. Running back Gus Edwards rushed for 101 yards and quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed for 94 and a touchdown. For the Cowboys, Andy Dalton couldn't connect with his receivers in the end zone, and the Cowboys only scored one touchdown in the second half. On top of that, the special teams unit was also struggling with kicker Greg Zeurlein missing two field goals from 35 and 52 yards.
The Cowboys will try to get back in the divisional race Sunday as they face the Cincinnati Bengals (2-9-1), who are 0-3 against NFC East opponents.