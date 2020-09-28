NFC East Roundup: Looking At Where Washington Stands After Week 3

Despite dropping its second straight game, the Washington Football Team remains tied for first in the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys. Here's a recap of what happened around the division Sunday:
Washington Football Team (1-0 division, 1-2 overall)
Turnovers doomed Washington in its 34-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw three interceptions and lost a fumble, and the Browns capitalized by scoring 24 points off these takeaways.
The miscues overshadowed Haskins' positive moments Sunday, which included orchestrating a touchdown drive on Washington's second possession and directing a pair of scoring drives in the third quarter. For the game, Haskins completed 21-of-37 passes for 224 yards.
Haskins will look to bounce back against the Baltimore Ravens at FedExField on Sunday. The Ravens (2-0) have outscored their opponents, 71-22, entering a much-anticipated matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.
Dallas Cowboys (0-0, 1-2)
As expected, the Dallas Cowboys have been one of the best offenses in the NFL through three weeks. They have the No. 1 ranked total offense (490.7 yards per game) and No. 1 ranked passing attack (383.3 yards per game) while averaging 29.3 points per contest.
However, their offensive explosion has not been able to overshadow the team's inconsistencies. After falling to the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener and then mounting a stunning comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, the Cowboys suffered a 38-31 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Cowboys went ahead with a field goal with about four minutes to play, only to see Russell Wilson (315 yards, five touchdowns) respond with a score of his own on the ensuing possession. Dak Prescott (472 yards, three touchdowns) then threw his second interception, sealing the Cowboys' fate.
The Cowboys will look to get back on track during a three-game home stretch that includes games against the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals.
Philadelphia Eagles (0-1, 0-2-1)
The defending division champions avoided their first 0-3 start since 1999, but they did not pick up their first win of the season, either.
After losses to Washington and the Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles tied the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who threw for 225 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, orchestrated the game-tying drive in the final seconds of regulation. Following his seven-yard touchdown run, an extra point knotted the score at 23. The Eagles had a chance to win the game with a 59-yard field goal at the end of overtime, but after a false start pushed them back five yards, they decided to punt and play for the tie.
It does not get any easier for the Eagles moving forward, as they'll travel to San Francisco and Pittsburgh before hosting Baltimore. Later in the season, they have a four-game stretch against the Green Bay, New Orleans, Arizona and Dallas.
New York Giants (0-0, 0-3 overall)
The New York Giants are still trying to find their identity under first-year head coach Joe Judge, and Sunday was a step in the wrong direction.
Facing the injury-riddled 49ers, the Giants did not score a touchdown and allowed backup quarterback Nick Mullens to throw for 343 yards in a 36-9 defeat. Through three games, the Giants have the second-worst total offense and the worst rushing offense (56.7 yards per game). Second-year quarterback Daniel Jones has completed 60.2% of his passes for 699 yards and two touchdowns compared to four interceptions.
One of eight winless teams, the Giants travel to Los Angeles and Dallas before hosting Washington on Oct. 18.