NFC East Roundup: Looking At Where Washington Stands After Week 3

Dallas Cowboys (0-0, 1-2)

As expected, the Dallas Cowboys have been one of the best offenses in the NFL through three weeks. They have the No. 1 ranked total offense (490.7 yards per game) and No. 1 ranked passing attack (383.3 yards per game) while averaging 29.3 points per contest.

However, their offensive explosion has not been able to overshadow the team's inconsistencies. After falling to the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener and then mounting a stunning comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, the Cowboys suffered a 38-31 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Cowboys went ahead with a field goal with about four minutes to play, only to see Russell Wilson (315 yards, five touchdowns) respond with a score of his own on the ensuing possession. Dak Prescott (472 yards, three touchdowns) then threw his second interception, sealing the Cowboys' fate.

The Cowboys will look to get back on track during a three-game home stretch that includes games against the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals.

Philadelphia Eagles (0-1, 0-2-1)

The defending division champions avoided their first 0-3 start since 1999, but they did not pick up their first win of the season, either.

After losses to Washington and the Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles tied the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who threw for 225 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, orchestrated the game-tying drive in the final seconds of regulation. Following his seven-yard touchdown run, an extra point knotted the score at 23. The Eagles had a chance to win the game with a 59-yard field goal at the end of overtime, but after a false start pushed them back five yards, they decided to punt and play for the tie.