NFC East Roundup: Washington On The Verge Of Clinching The Division

Despite a loss, the Washington Football Team still leads the NFC East and can potentially clinch the division this weekend. by a game. Here's where each team stands after 15 weeks:
Washington Football Team (3-2 division, 6-8 overall)
After falling to the Seattle Seahawks, Washington still remains at the top of the division, but only by a game. With two weeks left in the regular season, Washington has a chance to clinch the division this weekend.
Head coach Ron Rivera will be leading the charge against his former team, the Carolina Panthers, this weekend. While Rivera coached in Carolina for eight-plus seasons, his sole focus Sunday will be about getting Washington to the playoffs for the first time in five years. If the Giants were to lose, a Washington win would clinch the division. If the Giants win or Washington loses, it will come down to the last week of the regular season.
Kickoff for Washington's Week 16 matchup against Carolina has switched from 1 to 4:05 p.m, giving Washington time to see the result of the Giants game before playing their own.
Dallas Cowboys (1-3 division, 5-9 overall)
After a midseason losing streak, Dallas won its second straight game by defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 41-33.
The Cowboys are only one game out of first place, but a lot has to happen for them to make the postseason. The only way they can even keep their playoff hopes alive is if they defeat the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington loses to the Panthers on Sunday. Then they would have to beat the Giants and have Washington fall to the Eagles.
New York Giants (3-2 division, 5-9 overall)
New York remains a game back after suffering a 20-6 defeat to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football. The Giants were once at the top of the pack, but after back-to-back losses, their playoff chances have fallen significantly.
The Giants will be facing the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) for their Week 16 matchup. For the Giants, a win will keep them alive. If they were to lose, New York fans would be cheering hard for the Panthers as Washington must lose if they want to remain in the hunt.
As New York prepares for the Ravens, head coach Joe Judge will be hoping to have Daniel Jones back under center to squeeze out a win and make the division race come down to the last week of the season.
Philadelphia Eagles (2-2 division, 4-9-1 overall)
Falling to the bottom of the division are the Eagles, who have looked better since starting rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts but still lost, 33-26, to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15.
The Eagles are in the same boat as the Cowboys. With two division matchups left, the Eagles will need to defeat both the Cowboys and Washington and receive help.