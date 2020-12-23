NFC East Roundup: Washington On The Verge Of Clinching The Division

Despite a loss, the Washington Football Team still leads the NFC East and can potentially clinch the division this weekend. by a game. Here's where each team stands after 15 weeks:

Washington Football Team (3-2 division, 6-8 overall)

After falling to the Seattle Seahawks, Washington still remains at the top of the division, but only by a game. With two weeks left in the regular season, Washington has a chance to clinch the division this weekend.

Head coach Ron Rivera will be leading the charge against his former team, the Carolina Panthers, this weekend. While Rivera coached in Carolina for eight-plus seasons, his sole focus Sunday will be about getting Washington to the playoffs for the first time in five years. If the Giants were to lose, a Washington win would clinch the division. If the Giants win or Washington loses, it will come down to the last week of the regular season.