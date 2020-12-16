NFC East Roundup: Washington Takes The Top Spot

The New York Giants (3-2 division, 5-8 overall)

It was hard for Daniel Jones to generate any offense on Sunday's matchup as Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick set a franchise record with five sacks and three forced fumbles. While the defense was able to stop Kyler Murray and his offense from scoring on a 4th-and-goal, that momentum was not upheld as New York found itself trailing 13-0 at halftime. The Cardinal scored again on their opening drive of the third quarter, but Jones and the Giants responded with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown run by Dion Lewis. That was the Giants' lone touchdown of the day, though, as the Cardinals were able to keep the lead out of reach with a pair of field goals.