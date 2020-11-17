NFC East Tightens With Week 10 Results

Washington Football Team (2-2, 2-7)

The Washington Football Team suffered yet another close loss, this time falling to the Detroit Lions, 30-27.

Washington found itself trailing, 24-3, with less than eight minutes left in the third quarter. While this isn't an ideal situation, it's a position that Washington has been in several times this season. With Alex Smith leading the charge, Washington started to make a comeback, which led to the team tying the game at 27 with 16 seconds left in the game. But because of a roughing the passer penalty with six seconds remaining, kicker Matt Prater nailed a 59-yard field goal to send the Lions to victory.

Despite the loss, Smith had a career day in his first start since his leg injury. The veteran quarterback racked up 390 yards on 38 completions, making it the first time in his career that he racked up back-to-back 300-plus yard games.

Although Washington is in third place, it is still just one game back of the Eagles in the loss column, prompting head coach Ron Rivera to have this approach the rest of the season: "The most important game you're about to play is the one you're about to play. That's the truth of the matter. But, I do think you have to know what's going on around you. Again, to me, that's important because if you know what's happening around you, it keeps your focus on what you have to do."