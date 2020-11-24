NFC East Roundup: The Race For First Heats Up

After 11 weeks, the NFC East is as tight as it's been all season. Here's how each team fared this past weekend.
Philadelphia Eagles (2-2 division, 3-6-1 overall)
The Philadelphia Eagles are barely sitting atop the division after suffering a 22-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns. An opening drive fumble from Miles Sanders at the Browns' four-yard line set the tone for the rest of the game for the Eagles. On their next possession, quarterback Carson Wentz threw an interception that was returned 50 yards for a touchdown, putting Philadelphia down, 7-0, in the second quarter.
The Eagles tied the game early in the third quarter on a 19-yard touchdown catch from Richard Rodgers, and they were within two points with about 10 minutes to play in the game. However, Kareem Hunt's five-yard rushing touchdown put the Browns back up by two scores to all but seal the victory.
The Eagles will look to hold onto first place when they host the Seattle Seahawks (7-3) on Sunday.
New York Giants (3-2, 3-7)
Coming off of their bye week, the New York Giants are still holding onto the second spot in the division due to the fact that all of their wins have come within the division (two against Washington and one against the Eagles).
After finding a rhythm, New York will be entering Week 12 on a two-game winning streak. In those contests, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has passed for 456 yards while the Giants' offense has rushed for 317 yards.
The Giants will be looking to take advantage of their fresh legs as they get ready to take on the Cincinnati Bengals, who will be without starting quarterback Joe Burrow.
Washington Football Team (2-2, 3-7)
The Washington Football Team reentered the playoff hunt after a 20-9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
For only the third time this season, Washington got on the scoreboard first with a one-yard touchdown from running back Antonio Gibson. The Bengals scored nine unanswered points to end the half, and they would have added more if not for Chase Young's forced fumble at the goal line, two missed field goals and a missed extra point.
Early in the third, the game took a quick turn as Burrow went down with a season-ending knee injury. After both teams gathered around Burrow and sent him off with prayers and best wishes, Washington took advantage of backup quarterback Ryan Finley by holding the Bengals scoreless for the remainder of the game. Washington retook the lead midway through the third quarter on a touchdown reception from wide receiver Steven Sims Jr., and it padded its lead with a pair of field goals from kicker Dustin Hopkins.
Following the victory, Washington immediately turned its focus to a Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. A game that was considered irrelevant last week has quickly become one of the most important games of the season as it pertains to the NFC East race.
Dallas Cowboys (1-2, 3-7)
After an intense back-and-forth matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, the Dallas Cowboys were able to squeeze out a 31-28 win. Although its record is also 3-7, Dallas is at the bottom of the standings because of its division record.
Ezekiel Elliott kicked off the scoring with a rushing touchdown less than six minutes into the game, but fellow running back Dalvin Cook responded with a score of his own at the end of the first quarter. A CeeDee Lamb touchdown and a field goal put the Cowboys ahead, 16-7, at the break, only to allow back-to-back touchdowns from wide receiver Adam Thielen.
His second touchdown marked the first of four lead changes in the fourth quarter, but the Cowboys went ahead for good on a two-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton to tight end Dalton Schultz with 97 seconds to go.
As always, Dallas will be playing on Thanksgiving Day, this time against the Washington Football Team. As people across the nation watch this primetime game, Washington and Dallas will be battling it out for the top spot in the division.