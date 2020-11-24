NFC East Roundup: The Race For First Heats Up

Washington Football Team (2-2, 3-7)

The Washington Football Team reentered the playoff hunt after a 20-9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

For only the third time this season, Washington got on the scoreboard first with a one-yard touchdown from running back Antonio Gibson.﻿ The Bengals scored nine unanswered points to end the half, and they would have added more if not for Chase Young's forced fumble at the goal line, two missed field goals and a missed extra point.

Early in the third, the game took a quick turn as Burrow went down with a season-ending knee injury. After both teams gathered around Burrow and sent him off with prayers and best wishes, Washington took advantage of backup quarterback Ryan Finley by holding the Bengals scoreless for the remainder of the game. Washington retook the lead midway through the third quarter on a touchdown reception from wide receiver Steven Sims Jr., and it padded its lead with a pair of field goals from kicker Dustin Hopkins.