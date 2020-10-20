NFC East Teams Still Fighting For Position After Week 6

After another loss, Washington has fallen into a tie for last place in the division. But the entire NFC East has continued to struggle with a combined record of 5-18-1. Here's what happened around the rest of the division in Week 6:

Dallas Cowboys (1-0 division, 2-4 overall)

After defeating the New York Giants last week, the Dallas Cowboys weren't able to maintain their momentum as it fell to the Arizona Cardinals, 38-10, on Monday Night Football.

After a promising start from the defense, Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for the first time as the team's starter. He completed 34-of-54 passes for 266 yards with a touchdown, but two interceptions combined combined with a pair of fumble from Ezekiel Elliott in the first half stymied Dallas' talented offense. The Cowboys' first five drives ended in either a punt or a fumble. They were able to score a 34-yard field goal at the end of the first half, but Kyler Murray and the Cardinals had already put up 21 points.

Murray is now 7-0 as a starter at AT&T Stadium dating back to his days at Allen High School. On Monday night, he completed just nine of his 24 passes for 188 yards but rushed for 74 yards and accounted for three touchdowns (two passing and one rushing).