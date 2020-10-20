NFC East Teams Still Fighting For Position After Week 6

After another loss, Washington has fallen into a tie for last place in the division. But the entire NFC East has continued to struggle with a combined record of 5-18-1. Here's what happened around the rest of the division in Week 6:
Dallas Cowboys (1-0 division, 2-4 overall)
After defeating the New York Giants last week, the Dallas Cowboys weren't able to maintain their momentum as it fell to the Arizona Cardinals, 38-10, on Monday Night Football.
After a promising start from the defense, Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for the first time as the team's starter. He completed 34-of-54 passes for 266 yards with a touchdown, but two interceptions combined combined with a pair of fumble from Ezekiel Elliott in the first half stymied Dallas' talented offense. The Cowboys' first five drives ended in either a punt or a fumble. They were able to score a 34-yard field goal at the end of the first half, but Kyler Murray and the Cardinals had already put up 21 points.
Murray is now 7-0 as a starter at AT&T Stadium dating back to his days at Allen High School. On Monday night, he completed just nine of his 24 passes for 188 yards but rushed for 74 yards and accounted for three touchdowns (two passing and one rushing).
The Cowboys will head to Washington in Week 7 and look to extend their lead in the division as they face their second divisional opponent of the year.
Philadelphia Eagles (0-1, 1-4-1 overall)
The Philadelphia Eagles were close to pulling off an upset against the Baltimore Ravens, but a failed two-point conversion spoiled any hopes of beating one of the top teams in the AFC.
The Eagles started in a 17-0 hole but managed to outscore the Ravens, 28-13, for the remainder of the game. With just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Eagles running back Boston Scott found his way into the end zone on a five-yard run to bring the Eagles within 30-28. But the two-point conversion failed, sealing their second-straight defeat.
The Eagles will look for their first win against a NFC East opponent when they host the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.
New York Giants (1-1, 1-5 overall)
The New York Giants picked up their first win of the season as they barely defeated the Washington Football Team 20-19.
Giants' quarterback Daniel Jones was able to lead New York to their first win of the season, making him 3-0 against Washington to start his NFL career. For the third time this season, Jones led his team in rushing yards. His biggest run of the game came on their third possession of the day, when he ran the ball 49 yards down the field to Washington's 26-yard line to put them in field goal position and make the score 13-3.
New York will look to build on its momentum against the Eagles on Thursday Night Football.
Washington Football Team (1-1, 1-5 overall)
Washington suffered a 20-19 loss to the New York Giants, marking its fifth straight defeat.
With 46 seconds left in the game, Washington's quarterback Kyle Allen threw the ball to the left side of the end zone to find rookie wide receiver Cam Sims for his first-career NFL touchdown. With Washington trailing by one, head coach Ron Rivera went for the two-point conversion and the win. But with 36 seconds on the clock, Allen was not able to find anyone open in the end zone.
After the game, Rivera said his reasoning behind going for two instead of kicking the extra point was that, "the only way to learn to win is to play to win."
Washington will return to FedExField for a Week 7 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants. (Photos courtesy of Josh Lobel/NFL, Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team and John Minchillo/AP)