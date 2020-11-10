NFC East Remains Up For Grabs Midway Through The Season

The NFL is nine weeks into the season, and the NFC East is still up for grabs. Although the Philadelphia Eagles sit at the top of the division with three wins, every other team has two. Here's a look at where each NFC East team stands as we enter the second half of the season.

Philadelphia Eagles (2-1 division, 3-4-1 overall)

Philadelphia will head into Week 10 with fresh legs after its bye week. Although the Eagles didn't play, they remain at the top of the division because of losses by Washington and Dallas.

As stated in last week's NFC East roundup, Philadelphia has perhaps the toughest schedule amongst all other teams in the NFC East. (Its non-division opponents have a combined record of 28-12.) That means if the Eagles want to finish on top, they'll have to upset at least a couple of teams.