After 4 Games, The NFC East Is Wide Open

The Washington Football Team has fallen to second place in the NFC East after another loss, but it still remains in the hunt for the top spot. Here's how the rest of the division fared in Week 4:
Philadelphia Eagles (0-1 division, 1-2-1 overall)
After a nail-biter during Sunday Night Football, the Philadelphia Eagles were able to pull off their first win of the season by defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 25-20.
Unlikely players and careless mistakes from the opponent were the Eagles' saving grace. With five minutes left in the game, the Eagles were trailing, 14-11. After a fumble from the rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz stepped back into the game. Wentz launched a ball 42 yards downfield to wide receiver Travis Fulgham, who played his first game of the season, and managed to keep the ball in play and found his way into the end zone. The scoring drive regained the Eagles' lead and shifted momentum in their favor.
After only playing 11 snaps, linebacker Alex Singleton stepped up on the next drive to help solidify the Eagles' lead. Singleton intercepted Nick Mullens and returned the ball 30 yards into the end zone to make the score 25-14.
The Eagles will look to extend their lead in the NFC East by playing the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 3-0 and coming off their bye week.
Washington Football Team (1-0, 1-3)
Although the Washington Football Team has lost for the third week in the row, all hope shouldn't be lost as it is still the only team in the NFC East with a division win.
After bouncing back from a loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens came into FedExField and defeated Washington, 31-17. Although Baltimore held a two-score lead for much of the game, Washington improved its performance from Week 3 by beating out the Ravens in first downs and time of possession and only had seven fewer yards. The only difference was that Baltimore was able to convert big plays at the right time.
Washington will try to get back on track next Sunday with another home game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Dallas Cowboys (0-0, 1-3)
For the third week in a row, Dallas fell behind early in the game, but this time they weren't able to recover as it lost to the Cleveland Browns, 49-38.
Dak Prescott threw for 502 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the first quarterback to throw for more than 450 yards in three straight games. He was not infallible, though, as he committed a fumble, which the Browns were able to convert to a touchdown, and he threw an interception to end the game.
The Cowboys have proven they can have a potent offense. During their Week 4 matchup, Dallas scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to come back from a 41-14 deficit. Next Sunday, the Cowboys will take on the New York Giants at home, where they will be looking to pick up their first division win of the season.
New York Giants (0-0, 0-4 overall)
Four weeks into the season, the New York Giants have yet to pick up their first win under new head coach Joe Judge. The Giants suffered another loss on the road Sunday, falling, 19-7, to the Rams.
New York's defense was able to hold its own against the Rams, who have the NFL's third-ranked offense, but on the other side of the ball, quarterback Daniel Jones was not able to produce. Over the past two weeks, the Giants have not been able to score a touchdown and have made countless mistakes in the red zone. The Giants advanced to the red zone four times against the Rams but could not come away with a touchdown, settling for three field goals.
The Giants are one of four winless teams in the NFL. They will be looking for their first win as they travel to Dallas for their Week 5 matchup. This game marks the start of three straight NFC East divisional matchups. After playing the Cowboys, the Giants will host Washington on Oct. 18 before playing the Eagles on Oct. 22.