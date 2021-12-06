NFC Playoff Picture | Washington is on the move

The NFL is one week closer to wrapping up the regular season, and the Washington Football Team is inching up the playoff standings.

Washington is still riding a win streak after taking down the Las Vegas Raiders in a 17-15 road matchup, giving it a .500 record for the first time since Week 4. And with that win, Washington has improved its playoff standings.

Here's a look at the NFC playoff picture as it stands heading into Week 14.

Division Leaders

Arizona Cardinals (10-2):

The Cardinals continue to look like the class of the NFC and one of the top teams in the league after a 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears. They'll have an NFC West battle against the Los Angeles Rams coming up on Monday Night Football.

Green Bay Packers (9-3):

Speaking of the Rams, the Packers are fresh off their bye week after surviving a 36-28 contest against the L.A. team with Aaron Rodgers throwing for 307 yards and two touchdowns in Week 12. They will return to the NFC North to face the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3):

Since falling to Washington, 29-19, the Buccaneers have scored at least 30 points in three straight games. They have a interconference matchup against the Buffalo Bills before closing things out with division opponents in three of its last four games.

Dallas Cowboys (8-4):