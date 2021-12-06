NFC Playoff Picture | Washington is on the move

The NFL is one week closer to wrapping up the regular season, and the Washington Football Team is inching up the playoff standings.
Washington is still riding a win streak after taking down the Las Vegas Raiders in a 17-15 road matchup, giving it a .500 record for the first time since Week 4. And with that win, Washington has improved its playoff standings.
Here's a look at the NFC playoff picture as it stands heading into Week 14.
Division Leaders
Arizona Cardinals (10-2):
The Cardinals continue to look like the class of the NFC and one of the top teams in the league after a 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears. They'll have an NFC West battle against the Los Angeles Rams coming up on Monday Night Football.
Green Bay Packers (9-3):
Speaking of the Rams, the Packers are fresh off their bye week after surviving a 36-28 contest against the L.A. team with Aaron Rodgers throwing for 307 yards and two touchdowns in Week 12. They will return to the NFC North to face the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3):
Since falling to Washington, 29-19, the Buccaneers have scored at least 30 points in three straight games. They have a interconference matchup against the Buffalo Bills before closing things out with division opponents in three of its last four games.
Dallas Cowboys (8-4):
The Cowboys got back to their winning ways with a 27-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons, but the NFC East division leaders are entering the brunt of their division schedule, starting with two games against Washington in three weeks.
The Washington Football Team travelled to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders for a Week 13 matchup hoping to extend its win streak and keep its playoff hopes alive. (Photos by Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)
Wild Card Race
Los Angeles Rams (8-4):
The Rams handled their business well enough against the Jacksonville Jaguars, routing the AFC South team, 37-7. Matt Stafford continued to look impressive with 295 yards and three touchdowns, but a matchup against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals is looming.
Washington Football Team (6-6):
Washington has done it again. The team has clawed back to .500, thanks in part to pulling out close games against the Seattle Seahawks and Raiders. The team controls its own destiny with five straight division games up next, starting with the Cowboys at home.
San Francisco 49ers (6-6):
The 49ers have dropped to 1-4 in the NFC West thanks to a 30-23 loss to the Seahawks. They held the lead for a majority of the afternoon, but a safety and a costly interception resulted in nine points for the Seahawks, who won their first game in over a month.
In The Hunt
Philadelphia Eagles (6-7):
Similar to Washington, the Eagles are surging at the right time with three wins in four games, the latest of which being a 33-18 victory over the Jets. After going on their bye week, the Eagles will play Washington two times in three weeks.