News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

NFC Playoff Picture | Washington is on the move

Dec 06, 2021 at 12:02 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

playoffs
Terry McLaurin makes a catch during the Washington Football Team against the Las Vegas Raiders. (Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

The NFL is one week closer to wrapping up the regular season, and the Washington Football Team is inching up the playoff standings. 

Washington is still riding a win streak after taking down the Las Vegas Raiders in a 17-15 road matchup, giving it a .500 record for the first time since Week 4. And with that win, Washington has improved its playoff standings.

Here's a look at the NFC playoff picture as it stands heading into Week 14.

Division Leaders

Arizona Cardinals (10-2):

The Cardinals continue to look like the class of the NFC and one of the top teams in the league after a 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears. They'll have an NFC West battle against the Los Angeles Rams coming up on Monday Night Football.

Green Bay Packers (9-3):

Speaking of the Rams, the Packers are fresh off their bye week after surviving a 36-28 contest against the L.A. team with Aaron Rodgers throwing for 307 yards and two touchdowns in Week 12. They will return to the NFC North to face the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3):

Since falling to Washington, 29-19, the Buccaneers have scored at least 30 points in three straight games. They have a interconference matchup against the Buffalo Bills before closing things out with division opponents in three of its last four games.

Dallas Cowboys (8-4):

The Cowboys got back to their winning ways with a 27-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons, but the NFC East division leaders are entering the brunt of their division schedule, starting with two games against Washington in three weeks.

PHOTOS | Washington vs. Raiders, Week 13

The Washington Football Team travelled to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders for a Week 13 matchup hoping to extend its win streak and keep its playoff hopes alive. (Photos by Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

2EF00193
1 / 68
2EF00097
2 / 68
2EF09902
3 / 68
2EF09961
4 / 68
2EF09981_
5 / 68
2EF09860
6 / 68
2EF09853
7 / 68
2EF09861
8 / 68
2EF09862
9 / 68
2EF00246
10 / 68
2EF00209
11 / 68
2EF00229
12 / 68
2EF00191
13 / 68
2EF00468
14 / 68
2EF00725
15 / 68
2EF00921
16 / 68
2EF00334
17 / 68
2EF00755
18 / 68
2EF01018
19 / 68
2EF01204
20 / 68
2EF01522
21 / 68
2EF09915
22 / 68
2EF01971
23 / 68
2EF00544
24 / 68
2EF01674
25 / 68
2EF01635
26 / 68
2EF01812
27 / 68
2EF01993
28 / 68
2EF02044
29 / 68
2EF02088
30 / 68
1EF05918
31 / 68
Karlee Sell
2EF02284
32 / 68
1EF05933
33 / 68
Karlee Sell
2EF02313
34 / 68
1EF06052
35 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF06009
36 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF06024
37 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF06450
38 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF06290
39 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF06096
40 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF06158
41 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF06426
42 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF06223
43 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF06704
44 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF06599
45 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF06715
46 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF06712
47 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF06821
48 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF06587
49 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF07018
50 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF07024
51 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF07159
52 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF07438
53 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF07209
54 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF07611
55 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF07401
56 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF07573
57 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF07583
58 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF07344
59 / 68
Karlee Sell
2EF03204
60 / 68
2EF03221
61 / 68
2EF03211
62 / 68
1EF08302
63 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF08337
64 / 68
Karlee Sell
1EF08419
65 / 68
Karlee Sell
2EF03319
66 / 68
2EF03254
67 / 68
2EF03343
68 / 68
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Wild Card Race

Los Angeles Rams (8-4):

The Rams handled their business well enough against the Jacksonville Jaguars, routing the AFC South team, 37-7. Matt Stafford continued to look impressive with 295 yards and three touchdowns, but a matchup against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals is looming.

Washington Football Team (6-6):

Washington has done it again. The team has clawed back to .500, thanks in part to pulling out close games against the Seattle Seahawks and Raiders. The team controls its own destiny with five straight division games up next, starting with the Cowboys at home.

San Francisco 49ers (6-6):

The 49ers have dropped to 1-4 in the NFC West thanks to a 30-23 loss to the Seahawks. They held the lead for a majority of the afternoon, but a safety and a costly interception resulted in nine points for the Seahawks, who won their first game in over a month.

Related Links

In The Hunt

Philadelphia Eagles (6-7):

Similar to Washington, the Eagles are surging at the right time with three wins in four games, the latest of which being a 33-18 victory over the Jets. After going on their bye week, the Eagles will play Washington two times in three weeks.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | A case of the (Victory) Mondays

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Numbers to know from Washington's win in the desert

The Washington Football Team won its fourth straight game Sunday night as it took down the Las Vegas Raiders to climb back to .500. Here are three key numbers from the matchup.
news

Reaction Roundup from Washington's win in Vegas

Head coach Ron Rivera and members of the Washington Football Team addressed the media after their 17-15 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's a look at some of their top quotes.
news

Game Balls | 4 standouts from Washington's fourth straight win

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, running back Antonio Gibson, linebacker Cole Holcomb and kicker Brian Johnson helped lead Washington to a 17-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders for the team's fourth-straight victory. Here's how they played on Sunday night.
news

5 takeaways to Washington climbing back to .500 with its fourth straight win

The Washington Football Team gets back to .500 on the year after holding for a 17-15 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are five takeaways from Washington's fourth straight win.
news

3 players to watch during Washington's trip to Vegas

With focus set on extending its win streak to four, the Washington Football Team travels to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a game that could have important postseason implications. Here are three players who could have pivotal roles in the Week 13 matchup.
news

Ron Rivera supports St. Jude Red Frog Proton Therapy for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' 

Rivera will wear customized shoes during the Washington Football Team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

With McKissic out, Rivera has confidence in Washington's other RB options

Washington will be without one of its most productive weapons against the Raiders, but Rivera believes the team's other options will pick up the slack.
news

Top 10 Quotes | Confidence is key to Washington's momentum

The Washington Football Team will try to extend its win streak to four in a row with a Week 13 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

3 keys for Washington to win big in the desert

The Washington Football Team is headed out to the desert as it puts its win streak on the line against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.
news

DeAndre Carter supports Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign

Carter will be wearing customized cleats to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, which works to improve the lives of those affected by Type 1 diabetes.
Advertising