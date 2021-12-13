NFC Playoff picture | Washington still in the hunt

There are four games left on the schedule, and while the Washington Football Team was handed its first loss in more than a month by the Dallas Cowboys, it's still in the playoff picture.
Let's take a look at where each team stands in the postseason hunt heading into Week 15.
Division leaders
Arizona Cardinals (10-2):
The Cardinals took down the Chicago Bears on Dec. 5 as expected, thanks in part to two touchdowns from Kyler Murray and four picks from Andy Dalton. Arizona's lead was never in doubt as it cruised to a 33-22 victory. The Cardinals have a division matchup against the Los Angeles Rams that could give them an even stronger hold on the NFC West.
Green Bay Packers (10-3): Speaking of the Bears, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers officially swept their division rivals with an impressive 341 yards and four touchdowns from the former MVP. Although the Bears held a six-point lead at halftime, the Packers scored 24 unanswered points to get to 3-1 in the NFC North. They'll host the Baltimore Ravens, who could be without Lamar Jackson, for Week 15.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3): The Buccaneers have now won four in a row since falling to Washington and scored at least 30 points each contest. Tom Brady and Buccaneers survived an overtime thriller against the Buffalo Bills, who surged back from a 27-10 deficit. After forcing a punt from the Bills, Tampa Bay went on a 94-yard drive to put the game away. Tampa Bay will be back to playing in the NFC South next as it takes on the New Orleans Saints.
Dallas Cowboys (9-4): The Cowboys strengthened its lead in the NFC East with a 27-20 win over Washington. Despite its offense being held to its third-lowest total of the year, an 18-0 surge and four turnovers from Washington were enough to give Dallas the edge. It's next matchup is a road trip against the New York Giants before playing Washington again at home.
Wild Card race
Los Angeles Rams (8-4): The Rams looked to be back on track after a 37-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and will try to carry that momentum against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. A win would give the Rams a shot at claiming the division, as the team is two games back from the NFC's top-seeded squad.
San Francisco 49ers (7-6): The 49ers continue their playoff push with an overtime 26-23 win over one of the AFC's top teams. They'll be back in the conference against the Atlanta Falcons, who are fresh off a win over the Carolina Panthers.
Washington Football Team (6-7): Washington falls back to the No. 7 seed with four games left, but the Burgundy & Gold remains in control of its postseason hopes with four games left. The team will play the Eagles twice in two weeks hoping to stay in the postseason conversation.
In The Hunt
Philadelphia Eagles (6-7):
The Eagles are coming off a bye week following a convincing 33-18 win over the New York Jets with Gardner Minshew under center. Like Washington, its final four games are against division opponents, two of which are against Washington. If the Eagles do manage to win out, there's a good chance it can get into the playoffs for the first time in two seasons.