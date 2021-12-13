NFC Playoff picture | Washington still in the hunt

There are four games left on the schedule, and while the Washington Football Team was handed its first loss in more than a month by the Dallas Cowboys, it's still in the playoff picture.

Let's take a look at where each team stands in the postseason hunt heading into Week 15.

Division leaders

Arizona Cardinals (10-2):

The Cardinals took down the Chicago Bears on Dec. 5 as expected, thanks in part to two touchdowns from Kyler Murray and four picks from Andy Dalton. Arizona's lead was never in doubt as it cruised to a 33-22 victory. The Cardinals have a division matchup against the Los Angeles Rams that could give them an even stronger hold on the NFC West.

Green Bay Packers (10-3): Speaking of the Bears, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers officially swept their division rivals with an impressive 341 yards and four touchdowns from the former MVP. Although the Bears held a six-point lead at halftime, the Packers scored 24 unanswered points to get to 3-1 in the NFC North. They'll host the Baltimore Ravens, who could be without Lamar Jackson, for Week 15.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3): The Buccaneers have now won four in a row since falling to Washington and scored at least 30 points each contest. Tom Brady and Buccaneers survived an overtime thriller against the Buffalo Bills, who surged back from a 27-10 deficit. After forcing a punt from the Bills, Tampa Bay went on a 94-yard drive to put the game away. Tampa Bay will be back to playing in the NFC South next as it takes on the New Orleans Saints.