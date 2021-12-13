News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

NFC Playoff picture | Washington still in the hunt

Dec 13, 2021 at 04:22 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

DAILY121321
Taylor Heinicke drops back for a pass during the Washington Football Team's game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

There are four games left on the schedule, and while the Washington Football Team was handed its first loss in more than a month by the Dallas Cowboys, it's still in the playoff picture.

Let's take a look at where each team stands in the postseason hunt heading into Week 15.

Division leaders

Arizona Cardinals (10-2):

The Cardinals took down the Chicago Bears on Dec. 5 as expected, thanks in part to two touchdowns from Kyler Murray and four picks from Andy Dalton. Arizona's lead was never in doubt as it cruised to a 33-22 victory. The Cardinals have a division matchup against the Los Angeles Rams that could give them an even stronger hold on the NFC West.

Green Bay Packers (10-3): Speaking of the Bears, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers officially swept their division rivals with an impressive 341 yards and four touchdowns from the former MVP. Although the Bears held a six-point lead at halftime, the Packers scored 24 unanswered points to get to 3-1 in the NFC North. They'll host the Baltimore Ravens, who could be without Lamar Jackson, for Week 15.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3): The Buccaneers have now won four in a row since falling to Washington and scored at least 30 points each contest. Tom Brady and Buccaneers survived an overtime thriller against the Buffalo Bills, who surged back from a 27-10 deficit. After forcing a punt from the Bills, Tampa Bay went on a 94-yard drive to put the game away. Tampa Bay will be back to playing in the NFC South next as it takes on the New Orleans Saints.

Dallas Cowboys (9-4): The Cowboys strengthened its lead in the NFC East with a 27-20 win over Washington. Despite its offense being held to its third-lowest total of the year, an 18-0 surge and four turnovers from Washington were enough to give Dallas the edge. It's next matchup is a road trip against the New York Giants before playing Washington again at home.

Wild Card race

Los Angeles Rams (8-4): The Rams looked to be back on track after a 37-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and will try to carry that momentum against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. A win would give the Rams a shot at claiming the division, as the team is two games back from the NFC's top-seeded squad.

San Francisco 49ers (7-6): The 49ers continue their playoff push with an overtime 26-23 win over one of the AFC's top teams. They'll be back in the conference against the Atlanta Falcons, who are fresh off a win over the Carolina Panthers.

Washington Football Team (6-7): Washington falls back to the No. 7 seed with four games left, but the Burgundy & Gold remains in control of its postseason hopes with four games left. The team will play the Eagles twice in two weeks hoping to stay in the postseason conversation.

Related Links

PHOTOS | Washington vs. Cowboys, Week 14

The Washington Football Team hosts the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team; Joe Noyes/NFL)

JoeNoyes-BD8D5734-B4A8-4EF2-AAD8-1090F2D2661B-2
1 / 26
JoeNoyes-3F061308-409D-45AB-8420-ACD4AAD34475-2
2 / 26
JoeNoyes-F73ABA0D-9B9B-41AA-81E9-085599A12955-2
3 / 26
DSC01259
4 / 26
DSC01080
5 / 26
DSC01292
6 / 26
DSC01253
7 / 26
DSC01226
8 / 26
DSC01483-
9 / 26
DSC01574
10 / 26
DSC01680-
11 / 26
DSC01716
12 / 26
DSC01900
13 / 26
DSC01873
14 / 26
DSC01826-
15 / 26
DSC01839
16 / 26
JoeNoyes-6EA679DF-FDCA-4298-A7FB-88988344066A
17 / 26
KarleeSell-KMS_9251
18 / 26
KarleeSell-_KMS6162
19 / 26
KARLEE SELL/WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
DSC02403
20 / 26
DSC02757
21 / 26
DA51C8BE-B8E0-4C1A-955D-44B04A179D3D
22 / 26
DSC02554-
23 / 26
DSC03098
24 / 26
Two Dallas defenders attempt to bring down Cam Sims.
25 / 26

Two Dallas defenders attempt to bring down Cam Sims.

KARLEE SELL/WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
KarleeSell-KMS_9318
26 / 26
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

In The Hunt

Philadelphia Eagles (6-7):

The Eagles are coming off a bye week following a convincing 33-18 win over the New York Jets with Gardner Minshew under center. Like Washington, its final four games are against division opponents, two of which are against Washington. If the Eagles do manage to win out, there's a good chance it can get into the playoffs for the first time in two seasons.

Related Content

news

Washington places Jon Allen, 3 others on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The team announced the following roster moves Monday. 
news

3 ways Washington can bounce back from its loss to Dallas

The Washington Football Team suffered a blow at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, but the season is far from over. Here are three things Washington can do to bounce back from its most recent defeat.
news

Wake Up Washington | Still a lot to play for

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Costly turnovers serve as harsh lessons for Washington

Washington turned over the ball four times against Dallas. The Cowboys turned them into 17 points, a win and a stronger hold on the NFC East.
news

Reaction Roundup from Washington's Week 14 loss to Dallas

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera and seven players addressed the media following Washington's 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Here's a closer look at their press conferences.
news

Numbers to know after Washington's loss to Dallas

The Washington Football Team was dealt a 27-20 loss by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Here are some numbers to know from Washington's first defeat since October.
news

Washington places Wes Schweitzer on Injured Reserve amid multiple roster moves.

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday. 
news

McLaurin anticipates fun matchup with Trevon Diggs

McLaurin and Diggs will meet for the second time when the Washington Football Team plays the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
news

Top 10 Quotes | A closer look at Heinicke's strides

The Washington Football Team begins is five-game division stretch with a home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

3 keys for Washington to pull out a win over Dallas 

The Washington Football Team is back at FedExField playing with postseason aspirations as it takes on the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.
news

Wake Up Washington | The 'round-robin' finish

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising