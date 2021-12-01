NFC Playoff Picture | Washington has entered the chat

If the playoffs started today, the Washington Football Team would be one of the 14 teams still playing football.
Thanks to three straight wins, the most recent being a 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and a little help from around the league, Washington finds itself in the No. 7 seed with six games left on the schedule. After playing the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec., 5, Washington will close things out with five straight games against division opponents.
Let's take a look at the NFC playoff picture as it stands in Week 13.
Division Leaders
No. 1 Arizona Cardinals (9-2)
Now in possession of the NFL's best record, the Cardinals bounced back from its 34-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers with a 23-13 victory over the Seahawks. The Cardinals were on a Week 12 bye and will face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field next.
No. 2 Green Bay Packers (9-3)
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are once again near the top of the conference standings for the third consecutive season under Matt LaFleur. After winning seven straight, the Packers have gone 2-2 in the past month and are on a bye week.
No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3)
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, who have one of the league's best offenses, are back on track after their loss to Washington with consecutive wins against the Giants and Colts. They should have another favorable matchup against the Falcons on Dec. 5.
No. 4 Dallas Cowboys (7-4)
The Cowboys have been at the top of the division for several weeks now and are still considered by many as the best team in the NFC East, but their hold on the division has been slipping with three losses in a month. They'll play the Saints before facing Washington for the first time this season.
Check out the top shots from the top shots from the Washington Football Team's 17-15 victory on Monday Night Football over the Seattle Seahawks. (Photos by Emilee Fails, Karlee Sell, and Joe Noyes/Washington Football Team)
Wild Card race
No. 5 Los Angeles Rams (7-4)
The Rams are in a similar situation as the Cowboys. A team that was once in consideration to be the best team in the conference has lost three straight by an average of 13 points. The Ram have a chance to turn things around against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are 2-9 this year.
No. 6 San Francisco 49ers (6-5)
Six games into the season, many were writing the 49ers off after an offseason with plenty of promise. Lately, however, they have been surging with four wins in the past five games, one of which was a convincing victory against the Rams. Their next matchup is the Seahawks on the road.
No. 7 Washington Football Team (5-6)
Four weeks ago, Washington was firmly out of the playoff conversation, and its next slate of opponents -- the Buccaneers, Panthers and Seahawks -- each presented their own daunting challenges. But just like last year, Washington is starting to figure things out at the right time with a 3-0 record in November. Washington has one more non-conference opponent this year in the Las Vegas Raider before facing a gauntlet of division foes. The team will need to keep executing, but everything is still in front of it in the final stretch of the season.
In the hunt
Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints (5-6)
Three teams are tied with Washington in terms of overall record, but things fell in the burgundy and gold's favor for it to claim the No. 7 seed. The Falcons won against the Jaguars, but Washington has the tie-breaker over them. The Vikings suffered a 34-26 loss to the 49ers, while the Saints, who beat Washington in Week 5, have lost four straight since losing Jameis Winston.