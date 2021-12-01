NFC Playoff Picture | Washington has entered the chat

Wild Card race

No. 5 Los Angeles Rams (7-4)

The Rams are in a similar situation as the Cowboys. A team that was once in consideration to be the best team in the conference has lost three straight by an average of 13 points. The Ram have a chance to turn things around against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are 2-9 this year.

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers (6-5)

Six games into the season, many were writing the 49ers off after an offseason with plenty of promise. Lately, however, they have been surging with four wins in the past five games, one of which was a convincing victory against the Rams. Their next matchup is the Seahawks on the road.

No. 7 Washington Football Team (5-6)