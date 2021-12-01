News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

NFC Playoff Picture | Washington has entered the chat

Dec 01, 2021 at 01:48 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Logan_Thomas120121
Logan Thomas holds up the ball in celebration during the Washington Football Team's game against the Seattle Seahawks (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

If the playoffs started today, the Washington Football Team would be one of the 14 teams still playing football.

Thanks to three straight wins, the most recent being a 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and a little help from around the league, Washington finds itself in the No. 7 seed with six games left on the schedule. After playing the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec., 5, Washington will close things out with five straight games against division opponents.

Let's take a look at the NFC playoff picture as it stands in Week 13.

Division Leaders

No. 1 Arizona Cardinals (9-2)

Now in possession of the NFL's best record, the Cardinals bounced back from its 34-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers with a 23-13 victory over the Seahawks. The Cardinals were on a Week 12 bye and will face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field next.

No. 2 Green Bay Packers (9-3)

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are once again near the top of the conference standings for the third consecutive season under Matt LaFleur. After winning seven straight, the Packers have gone 2-2 in the past month and are on a bye week.

No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3)

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, who have one of the league's best offenses, are back on track after their loss to Washington with consecutive wins against the Giants and Colts. They should have another favorable matchup against the Falcons on Dec. 5.

No. 4 Dallas Cowboys (7-4)

The Cowboys have been at the top of the division for several weeks now and are still considered by many as the best team in the NFC East, but their hold on the division has been slipping with three losses in a month. They'll play the Saints before facing Washington for the first time this season.

Related Links

PHOTOS | Washington vs. Seahawks, Week 12

Check out the top shots from the top shots from the Washington Football Team's 17-15 victory on Monday Night Football over the Seattle Seahawks. (Photos by Emilee Fails, Karlee Sell, and Joe Noyes/Washington Football Team)

20211129 Week 12 001A
1 / 171
20211129 Week 12 002A
2 / 171
20211129 Week 12 003A
3 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 004A
4 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 005A
5 / 171
20211129 Week 12 006A
6 / 171
20211129 Week 12 007A
7 / 171
20211129 Week 12 008A
8 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 009A
9 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 010A
10 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 011A
11 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 012A
12 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 013A
13 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 014A
14 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 015A
15 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 016A
16 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 017A
17 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 018A
18 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 019A
19 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 020A
20 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 021A
21 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 022A
22 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 023A
23 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 024A
24 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 025A
25 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 026A
26 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 027A
27 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 028A
28 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 029A
29 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 030A
30 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 031A
31 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 032A
32 / 171
20211129 Week 12 033A
33 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 034A
34 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 035A
35 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 036A
36 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 037A
37 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 038A
38 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 039A
39 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 040A
40 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 041A
41 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 042A
42 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 043A
43 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 044A
44 / 171
20211129 Week 12 045A
45 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 046A
46 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 047A
47 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 048A
48 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 049A
49 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 050A
50 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 051A
51 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 052A
52 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 053A
53 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 054A
54 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 055A
55 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 056A
56 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 057A
57 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 058A
58 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 059A
59 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 060A
60 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 061A
61 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 062A
62 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 063A
63 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 064A
64 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 065A
65 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 066A
66 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 067A
67 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 068A
68 / 171
20211129 Week 12 069A
69 / 171
20211129 Week 12 070A
70 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 071A
71 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 072A
72 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 073A
73 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 074A
74 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 075A
75 / 171
20211129 Week 12 076A
76 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 077A
77 / 171
20211129 Week 12 078A
78 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 079A
79 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 080A
80 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 081A
81 / 171
20211129 Week 12 082A
82 / 171
20211129 Week 12 083A
83 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 084A
84 / 171
20211129 Week 12 085A
85 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 086A
86 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 087A
87 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 088A
88 / 171
20211129 Week 12 089A
89 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 090A
90 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 091A
91 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 092A
92 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 093A
93 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 094A
94 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 095A
95 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 096A
96 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 097A
97 / 171
20211129 Week 12 098A
98 / 171
20211129 Week 12 099A
99 / 171
20211129 Week 12 100A
100 / 171
20211129 Week 12 101A
101 / 171
20211129 Week 12 102A
102 / 171
20211129 Week 12 103A
103 / 171
20211129 Week 12 104A
104 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 105A
105 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 106A
106 / 171
20211129 Week 12 107A
107 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 108A
108 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 109A
109 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 110A
110 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 111A
111 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 112A
112 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 113A
113 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 114A
114 / 171
20211129 Week 12 115A
115 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 116A
116 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 117A
117 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 118A
118 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 119A
119 / 171
20211129 Week 12 120A
120 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 121A
121 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 122A
122 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 123A
123 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 124A
124 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 125A
125 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 126A
126 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 127A
127 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 128A
128 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 129A
129 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 130A
130 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 131A
131 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 132A
132 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 133A
133 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 134A
134 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 135A
135 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 136A
136 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 137A
137 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 138A
138 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 139A
139 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 140A
140 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 141A
141 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 142A
142 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 143A
143 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 144A
144 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 145A
145 / 171
20211129 Week 12 146A
146 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 147A
147 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 148A
148 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 149A
149 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 150A
150 / 171
20211129 Week 12 151A
151 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 171A
152 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 152A
153 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 153A
154 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 154A
155 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 155A
156 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 156A
157 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 157A
158 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 158A
159 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 159A
160 / 171
20211129 Week 12 160A
161 / 171
20211129 Week 12 161A
162 / 171
20211129 Week 12 162A
163 / 171
20211129 Week 12 163A
164 / 171
20211129 Week 12 164A
165 / 171
20211129 Week 12 165A
166 / 171
20211129 Week 12 166A
167 / 171
20211129 Week 12 167A
168 / 171
20211129 Week 12 168A
169 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 169A
170 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 170A
171 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Wild Card race

No. 5 Los Angeles Rams (7-4)

The Rams are in a similar situation as the Cowboys. A team that was once in consideration to be the best team in the conference has lost three straight by an average of 13 points. The Ram have a chance to turn things around against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are 2-9 this year.

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers (6-5)

Six games into the season, many were writing the 49ers off after an offseason with plenty of promise. Lately, however, they have been surging with four wins in the past five games, one of which was a convincing victory against the Rams. Their next matchup is the Seahawks on the road.

No. 7 Washington Football Team (5-6)

Four weeks ago, Washington was firmly out of the playoff conversation, and its next slate of opponents -- the Buccaneers, Panthers and Seahawks -- each presented their own daunting challenges. But just like last year, Washington is starting to figure things out at the right time with a 3-0 record in November. Washington has one more non-conference opponent this year in the Las Vegas Raider before facing a gauntlet of division foes. The team will need to keep executing, but everything is still in front of it in the final stretch of the season.

In the hunt

Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints (5-6)

Three teams are tied with Washington in terms of overall record, but things fell in the burgundy and gold's favor for it to claim the No. 7 seed. The Falcons won against the Jaguars, but Washington has the tie-breaker over them. The Vikings suffered a 34-26 loss to the 49ers, while the Saints, who beat Washington in Week 5, have lost four straight since losing Jameis Winston.

Related Content

news

'We give ourselves a chance': Washington's surge toward playoffs continues with win over Seahawks

news

Washington vs. Raiders preview | A road trip to Vegas

The Washington Football Team is looking for its fourth consecutive win in the desert as it travels to play the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

Wake Up Washington | A formula for success

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Underdog mentality has fueled Washington's win streak

Washington has won three straight games since the bye week, but it's not going to change its mentality with six games left.
news

Washington's run game is clicking at the right time

Washington is 3-0 in November, and its run game, which has average 145 yards per game in that stretch, is a big reason why.
news

Wake Up Washington | Club goin' up on a Tuesday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Numbers to know from Washington's third straight victory

The Washington Football Team is the winner of three in a row after a 17-15 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Here are three numbers to know from the night.
news

Reaction Roundup from Washington's MNF victory

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera and seven players addressed the media following the 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Here's a look at some of their most memorable quotes.
news

Game Balls | 3 standouts from Washington's MNF victory

Running backs J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson and safety Landon Collins helped lift Washington to a 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField. Here's how they played on Monday night.
news

5 takeaways from Washington's third straight victory

The Washington Football Team has claimed its third straight win with a 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks and put itself in the playoff conversation with six games left. Here are five takeaways from the win.
news

Logan Thomas activated off Injured Reserve amid multiple roster moves before Monday night kickoff

Thomas, who has not played since Week 4, returned to the active roster ahead of Washington's Monday Night Football matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
Advertising