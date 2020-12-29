NFC Playoff Picture: Still A Lot To Be Decided Entering Week 17

After a loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Washington Football Team's fate remains in its hands. Here's a look at the NFC playoff picture heading into the last game of the regular season:

Division Leaders

1. Green Bay Packers (12-3): Green Bay, which has already clinched the NFC North title, can secure the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs if either it defeats the Chicago Bears or the Seattle Seahawks lose to the San Francisco 49ers.