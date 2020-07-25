NFL And NFLPA Agree On CBA Adjustments For Training Camp

Football is back.

The NFL and NFLPA reached an agreement on modifications to the Collective Bargaining Agreement to accommodate for playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring that training camp will begin Tuesday, July 28.

"We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players and club and league personnel," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local public health officials."

Under the modifications, teams are allowed 16 players on the practice squad, which is an increase from the previous limit of 10. Other changes include eliminating the 2020 preseason and allowing players to opt out of participation due to the pandemic.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, all teams will go through a 20-day "ramp-up" period before allowing a maximum of 14 padded practices.