Friday, Jul 24, 2020 08:43 PM

NFL And NFLPA Agree On CBA Adjustments For Training Camp

Zach Selby

Staff Writer

AP_623012992616
NFL logo painted on the field before an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Football is back.

The NFL and NFLPA reached an agreement on modifications to the Collective Bargaining Agreement to accommodate for playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring that training camp will begin Tuesday, July 28.

"We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players and club and league personnel," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local public health officials."

Under the modifications, teams are allowed 16 players on the practice squad, which is an increase from the previous limit of 10. Other changes include eliminating the 2020 preseason and allowing players to opt out of participation due to the pandemic.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, all teams will go through a 20-day "ramp-up" period before allowing a maximum of 14 padded practices.

Players will need to test negative for COVID-19 over the course of 72 hours before they are allowed to enter team facilities. The Washington Football Team's rookies, quarterbacks and players returning from Injured Reserve tested and reported for training camp on Thursday. The remaining players will report when camp begins on July 28.

