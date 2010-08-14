News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

NFL Blitz: Bills Have a New Look, Too

Aug 13, 2010 at 08:04 PM
140023.jpg


New general manager, new coach, a shift to the 3-4 defense.

No, we're not talking about the Redskins right now. We're looking at the Buffalo Bills, who meet the Redskins Friday night at FedExField in the preseason opener for both.

Like the Redskins, the Bills are a much-changed franchise. Their struggles and eventual 6-10 record in 2009 cost Dick Jauron his job as head coach and his interim replacement, Perry Fewell, also did not survive the final purge. Jauron wound up as an assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles and Fewell is the New York Giants new defensive coordinator.

Buddy Nix is now the Bills' GM, Chan Gailey the coach. The Bills have not made the playoffs since 1999 and are once again in rebuilding mode with 27 new players on the roster.

"New coach, new swagger, new attitude, new everything. It's a good look," wide receiver Roscoe Parrish says.

Well, at least a different one.

The Bills added a breakaway threat in running back C.J. Spiller, their No. 1 pick.

They're still looking at quarterbacks, though incumbent Trent Edwards probably will hang on to his starting job.

New defensive coordinator George Edwards faces the challenge of getting players not only to buy in but to fit the 3-4.

"It's a little different for them but I think they're adjusting pretty good," Edwards says.

"It's been going great," agrees linebacker Kawika Mitchell. "Coach Edwards does a great job of teaching us, so he makes it real simple for us to pick up."

The Bills need to shore up a rushing defense that ranked 30th in the NFL last year and energize an offense that shared that 30th rank. Perhaps the 3-4 helps on the first count. Edwards must make a difference for the offense, which has seen too many quarterbacks (Edwards, Ryan Fitzpatrck, Brian Brohm, J.P. Losman) fail to claim this job.

Wide receiver Lee Evans sees growth in Edwards, who begins his fourth season.

"He's definitely matured as a quarterback," Evans says. "He's definitely a lot more vocal this year in camp. I think it just goes to show how much more confident he is."

Confident, perhaps, but not satisfied.

"I'm still a perfectionist," says Edwards. "I'm not where I need to be. Am I going in the right direction? Yes, but I still have a long way to go."

Larry Weisman, an award-winning journalist during 25 years with USA TODAY, writes for Redskins.com and appears nightly on Redskins Nation on Comcast SportsNet. Read his Redskinsblitz blog at Redskinsrule.com and follow him on Twitter.com/LarryWeisman.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising