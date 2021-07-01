NFL Kicks Off 'Fan Of The Year' Program

Strachan's fiancé, Taylor, submitted his name for consideration last year. Donaldson surprised him with the news on an episode of Washington Football Today, and she also let him know that he would be given prizes and gear in addition to being given a chance to attend Super Bowl LV.

"I really want to cry right now," Strachan said. "I haven't felt like this in a long time."

Only three fans were lucky enough to go the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida, last year, but the league has expanded the number of winners so a fan from every team will make the trip. Fans have until Sept. 20 to go to www.nfl.com/FanoftheYear to submit their entries, which will be judged by a panel based on the fan's passion, inspirational story and community spirit.

The 32 entries with the highest scores will be named the finalists on or about Oct. 10 and have three days to accept their invitations. Finalists and one guest will receive a round trip to Los Angeles, California, and be given two passes to the NFL Honors, the Super Bowl Experience and Super Bowl LVI.

The finalist with the highest overall score will be named the Grand Prize winner and will receive and NFL Honors trophy. The Grand Prize winner will be announced on Feb. 12, 2022.