NFL Kicks Off 'Fan Of The Year' Program

The NFL's "Fan of the Year" program is back, and one Washington fan will get the chance of a lifetime to attend the NFL Honors and Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
The program is designed to highlight fans from each of the 32 clubs who have a unique enthusiasm for their favorite team and the NFL. Joshua Strachan, who became a Gold Member last season, was selected as Washington's 2020 finalist for his story of how his love for the team serves as a connection to his mother, who passed away when he was 16.
"Now it means so much more," Strachan told Senior Vice President of Media and Content Julie Donaldson about his fandom. "She would tell me stories about [Joe] Gibbs, [John] Riggins and the Hogs and the Fun Bunch and all the winning that the team had."
Strachan's fiancé, Taylor, submitted his name for consideration last year. Donaldson surprised him with the news on an episode of Washington Football Today, and she also let him know that he would be given prizes and gear in addition to being given a chance to attend Super Bowl LV.
"I really want to cry right now," Strachan said. "I haven't felt like this in a long time."
Only three fans were lucky enough to go the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida, last year, but the league has expanded the number of winners so a fan from every team will make the trip. Fans have until Sept. 20 to go to www.nfl.com/FanoftheYear to submit their entries, which will be judged by a panel based on the fan's passion, inspirational story and community spirit.
The 32 entries with the highest scores will be named the finalists on or about Oct. 10 and have three days to accept their invitations. Finalists and one guest will receive a round trip to Los Angeles, California, and be given two passes to the NFL Honors, the Super Bowl Experience and Super Bowl LVI.
The finalist with the highest overall score will be named the Grand Prize winner and will receive and NFL Honors trophy. The Grand Prize winner will be announced on Feb. 12, 2022.
Please visit https://www.nfl.com/honors/fan-of-the-year/rules for eligibility and rules for submissions.