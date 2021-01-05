NFL Power Rankings: Where Washington Stands Entering Wild Card Round Of Playoffs

The Ringer

Danny Kelly: "Washington is the worst and least balanced squad in the NFL's playoff field. But while it's difficult to see this Alex Smith–led offense making much noise against a tough Tampa Bay defense on Saturday, Washington does have a hounding, swarming defensive front. That group could make things just tough enough on Tom Brady and Co. to give the Football Team a chance to squeak out an ugly win.

"Washington's defensive line is led by rookie Chase Young, who's found his groove over the second half of the year and turned an already-good group into an elite one. Young notched a sack, recovered a fumble, and racked up seven quarterback pressures in the team's 20-14 win over the Eagles. The dynamic edge rusher spearheaded a unit that generated a 57.1 percent pressure rate on four-man pressure schemes in that game, good for the fourth-highest rate in a game by any defense this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. The book on beating Brady has long been to generate pressure with your front four and then hope for the best with seven-man coverage looks in the back end. Washington may be uniquely equipped to do just that."