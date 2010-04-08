No Longer An Eagle, McNabb Begins 'New Chapter' With Redskins







"Well, those who know me know I'm not a high and a low kind of a guy," McNabb replied. "I'm pretty much even-keeled and I have fun doing it. [Playing Philadelphia] is going to be an enjoyable week, but nothing that would be any different than playing against the Giants or Dallas.

"We have a tough schedule ahead of us, so I won't be picking two games out of the schedule that I look forward to playing. You have to be ready to play at all times in this league."

Will it feel any different putting on a Redskins uniform for the first time?

"I don't think it'll be different at all," he replied. "I think a lot of times people get caught up in the hoopla of a player going back to the place he started or the uniform he wears is different. For me, it's not any different. It'll be an exciting deal to put on the uniform, but we have time for that.

"Right now there's an opportunity for me to spend time with the guys here. That's something I cherish because I love the challenge of being able to present and display your talents to jell with the rest of the guys."

The only time he took a jab at Philadelphia was when he was asked about the Eagles' decision to part ways with him.

"They're rebuilding and they're going young," McNabb said. "I never knew 33 years was old, but I guess I'm too old."

On this day, McNabb was feeling much younger.

"[Coming to the Redskins] feels like being drafted again," he said. "It feels like I'm 22 again. The body might not respond that way, though."

He joins a Redskins offense that is installing Mike Shanahan's version of the West Coast system.

The Eagles also run a version of the West Coast system.

From what McNabb has seen of the Redskins' playbook, he thinks the two offenses have similarities but also some key differences.

"In talking with Coach Shanahan, he has been through a lot of offenses," McNabb said. "I have been in two. So there will be a change. I'm looking forward to going in and studying to make sure it will be second nature to me."

He viewed his role in Shanahan's offense as "the guy that orchestrates everything, making sure [players] are confident and ready to go out and make plays."

For now, McNabb's first priority is to bond with his teammates.

He already knows the names of his wide receivers--although at one point he referred to Chris Cooley as Kevin Cooley. McNabb quickly corrected himself, though.

McNabb spent Tuesday morning, hours before his press conference, taking part in the Redskins' off-season strength and conditioning program for the first time.

It's clear he takes his leadership role seriously.

"You have to understand that you have a job to do and there are 52 other guys in that locker room who are relying on you to be prepared at all times," McNabb said. "So that's why I spend time in the film room, that's why I spend time working out with the guys, and throwing out on the field.

"[In Philadelphia], I invited guys to work out in Arizona, to get away from the Philadelphia area. And I look to invite these guys here to Arizona to work out with me so we all go through that 115-degree heat and just be together. I think that's important."

And he believes it translates to wins on the football field.

The Redskins struggled in the win column last year, so McNabb's approach is sure to be welcome.