Notes On Redskins First-Round Pick Dwayne Haskins

Apr 26, 2019 at 01:24 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Check out notes on new Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the No. 15 pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, courtesy of Redskins Public Relations.

  • Haskins is the 475th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 30th first-round selection in that time frame. He is the 61st first-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.
  • Haskins selection marks the third time in the last five years that Redskins have selected an offensive player in the first round, joining selections of G Brandon Scherff (2015) and WR Josh Doctson (2016). It marks the team's first time making three offensive first-round selection in that length of time since the 2000-02 drafts, when the team selected T Chris Samuels (2000), WR Rod Gardner (2001) and QB Patrick Ramsey (2002).
  • Haskins becomes the first quarterback selected by the Redskins in the first round since the team drafted Baylor's Robert Griffin III in 2012.
  • Haskins is the 17th player from Ohio State University selected by the Redskins all time, joining C Steve Andrako (1940), E Cy Sounders (1945), B Vic Janowicz (1952), T Julius Wittman (1952), G George Rosso (1954), T Fran Machinsky (1956), T George Tolfold (1961), G Mike Ingram (1961), FB Tom Barrington (1966), E Ron Sepic (1967), RB Rich Galbos (1973), T Henry Brown (1988), G Tim Moxley (1990) and WR Evan Spencer (2015).
  • With Haskins selection, Ohio State tied Michigan State (17) for the seventh-most draft selections in Redskins history.
  • Haskins becomes the first Ohio State product to be selected by the Redskins in the first round in franchise history and the highest pick from the institution since drafting FB Tom Barrington in the 1966 NFL Draft.
  • Haskins is the first Big Ten Conference product selected by the Redskins in the first round since G Brandon Scherff in 2015. He is the seventh Big Ten product selected by the Redskins in the first round in the Common Draft era, joining DT Bobby Wilson (1991), WR Desmond Howard (1992), T Andre Johnson (1996), LB LaVar Arrington (2000), LB Ryan Kerrigan (2011) and Brandon Scherff (2015).       
  • With Haskins selection he becomes the fourth player selected all-time with the No.15 overall pick, joining B Eddie Salem (1951), B Joe Hernandez (1962) and WR Rod Gardner (2001).

