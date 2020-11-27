Notes & Quotes: Washington Feasts On The Cowboys

-- McLaurin recorded his fourth-career tackle in the third quarter after linebacker Jaylon Smith intercepted a pass from Alex Smith, which prevented the Cowboys from tying the score. Rivera said McLaurin's effort gave Washington's defense a chance, and it paid off.

"That's all you need, really, is a chance to get the opportunity to do it. That's what they did. Terry gave our defense a chance. Our defense bowed its neck, forced a field goal. We were only up by four at that point. But then the offense went down and scored. A lot of good things and a lot of pluses and positives as far as that's concerned."

-- Washington had several of its young players make impact plays against the Cowboys. Aside from McLaurin and Gibson, Montez Sweat had a interception returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. He feels like the team is making progress, but it has another test against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 6.

"That's a big test. Our guys have to get ready for a heck of a football game against a very, very good football team. We'll see where we are when we get a chance to test ourselves against one of the elites right now."

-- Gibson had one of the best performances of his young career against the Cowboys. He became the first rookie in franchise history to rush for a touchdown in five straight games and sits just two touchdowns back of Alfred Morris for most in a single season by a rookie. According to Rivera, Gibson is still growing.

"He had some really good runs and, again, popped a couple for touchdowns. He scored three today, actually. The thing about him is he's got so much potential and ability. He's a lot of fun to watch. I'm pretty excited about who he's developing into. I thought the three running backs all got opportunities today and they all took advantage of it. It was a lot of fun to watch."

-- Washington unveiled a unique trick play in the second quarter against the Cowboys by handing off the ball to J.D. McKissic between the running back's legs. The play actually came from the "Little Giants" movie, which Rivera watched a lot with his daughter. Washington also had another trick play that allowed Logan Thomas to attempt and complete a pass on Washington's second drive.