Numbers to know following Washington's loss to the Broncos

The Washington Football Team came up empty in its battle against the Denver Broncos. Despite getting handfuls of key stops and creating the right opportunities, the burgundy and gold couldn’t finish and were downed by Denver, 17-10. Here are some numbers to know from Washington's fourth-straight defeat:
0-2 in the red zone
Washington's red zone woes -- one of the big storylines against Green Bay last weekend -- trickled into the Week 8 contest. Once again, the visitors didn't have trouble moving the ball and staying on the field. In fact, Washington logged five drives with nine plays or more during the game. However, just like in Week 7, the failure to finish proved to be a deciding factor in today's defeat.
The issue was on display early as Washington was unable to complete a fourth down on Denver's 19-yard line in its opening drive of the game. Later on in the fourth quarter, with the offense facing a fourth-and-19 at Denver's 19 once again, Taylor Heinicke threw an interception with 49 seconds left.
Sprinkle on a couple of blocked field goals by Chris Blewittand, over the course of four quarters, that offensive ache felt in Wisconsin grew to a deeper gnaw in Colorado.
5-14 on third down
Washington's third down conversion rate does not exactly pop off the page as a statistical strength this season. Coming into the match up against Denver, the burgundy and gold had a third down conversion rate of approximately 34.5%, ranking them 25th in the league.
There's little doubt though that, as Washington lined up to face an ailing Broncos team on a four-game losing streak, it hoped it could improve upon that percentage at Mile High. However, Washington couldn't assert itself in this important category, as it converted just five of its 14 third downs attempts.
The most frustrating part of the evening was that there were times when the unit showed it can move the ball on third downs. Once of its largest gains of the game -- a 23-yard reception by Adam Humphries-- came on a third-and-two and led to a 52-yard field goal.
But those moments were not enough to give Washington the victory, and now Washington heads into the bye week still looking for answers.
5 sacks allowed
Heinicke has been gifted with a clean pocket for most of the season, but that was not the case going against a Broncos defense that was without Von Miller. Washington's quarterback was sacked five times against the Broncos -- by far the most through eight games. Losing Chase Roullier in the second quarter didn't help Washington's case, but he was hardly the sole cause of the problem.
Four of Washington's five sacks came on third down, and they threw the offense's progress off course each time. A five-yard loss forced Washington to settle for a field goal, and two led to Heinicke forcing passes that resulted in interceptions. On the Broncos' side, Teddy Bridgewater was sacked four times, but the difference was that he and the Denver offense managed to execute despite those moments and score touchdowns on both their red zone trips.
Heading into the bye week now, Washington's staff will likely be circling all three of these numbers from today's defeat as it works to become more clinical in make-or-break moments and get some wins on the board.