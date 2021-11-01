Numbers to know following Washington's loss to the Broncos

5 sacks allowed

Heinicke has been gifted with a clean pocket for most of the season, but that was not the case going against a Broncos defense that was without Von Miller. Washington's quarterback was sacked five times against the Broncos -- by far the most through eight games. Losing Chase Roullier in the second quarter didn't help Washington's case, but he was hardly the sole cause of the problem.

Four of Washington's five sacks came on third down, and they threw the offense's progress off course each time. A five-yard loss forced Washington to settle for a field goal, and two led to Heinicke forcing passes that resulted in interceptions. On the Broncos' side, Teddy Bridgewater was sacked four times, but the difference was that he and the Denver offense managed to execute despite those moments and score touchdowns on both their red zone trips.