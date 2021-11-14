Numbers to know from Washington sinking the Buccaneers

The Washington Football Team is fresh off a 29-19 upset over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are three numbers to know from the afternoon.

81.3%

Taylor Heinicke has had some tough outings over the past month. Over the previous four games -- all of them losses -- Heinicke's completion rate hovered around 59%, and he threw just three touchdowns compared to six interceptions.

Against the Buccaneers, 10 months removed from last playing the Super Bowl champions in the Wild Card Round, there was more than a flash of the Heinicke fans have come to love. He threw for 256 yards and a touchdown, but what was more impressive was his completion rate of 81.3%. Not only was it the best mark of the season, but it was also the best of his career in games where he made more than one pass attempt.