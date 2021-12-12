Numbers to know after Washington's loss to Dallas

The Washington Football Team was dealt a 27-20 loss by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Burgundy & Gold came into the matchup flying high on a four-game win streak but failed to produce more of that magic against its division rivals in Week 14. Here are some numbers to know from Washington's first defeat since October

20%

In its last four games, Washington's third down conversion rate has been a respectable 50%. In the last three games, it ranked in the top half of the league. That number has been an indication of the team's offensive emergence in the back half of the season. Since the bye week, the Burgundy & Gold have done a significantly better job at scooping up yards to extend drives, setting itself up to make the plays that have led to this unbeaten run.

Today though, Washington's third down conversion rate was just 3-of-15, or 20%. The offense sputtered against a potent Dallas defense, starring Micah Parsons, who completed five sacks and forced three fumbles.

Washington went 0-of-6 on its first six third down attempts and couldn't get a conversion until the start of the third quarter. It didn't do much to help Washington turn things around, as its meager 17-yard drive was its longest of the day at the time. Washington's final two conversions came in the fourth quarter, but it dealt with a fumble and two punts before finding more success in such situations.