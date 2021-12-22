News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

3 numbers to know after Washington's loss to the Eagles

Dec 21, 2021
Antonio Gibson carries the ball during the Washington Football Team's Tuesday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Try as it might, a depleted Washington Football Team couldn't fight off the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15. The Burgundy & Gold got a dream start and never gave up throughout the game, but ultimately fell, 27-17, on Tuesday night. Here are some numbers to know from Washington's second-straight NFC East defeat:

234

The Eagles underlined, italicized and capitalized the stats that show they have the best rushing offense in the league. Philadelphia's run game was nothing short of a masterclass, while Washington's defense had no answers for Jalen Hurts, Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders. The hosts put up a staggering 238 yards in its second-straight NFC East win.

After passing the 100 yard point in the first half, the Eagles became the first team since the 1985 Bears to post 175+ rush yards in six straight game. Tuesday's win also marks Philly's fifth game with at least 200 rushing yard this season. That's the most in the NFL.

To put these numbers into an even larger context, only two Eagles teams -- 1948 (8) and 1950 (6) -- have had more 200-yard games.

63

With Washington's top two QB options ruled as inactive due to COVID-19 protocols, part of Washington's game plan was to rely heavily on the run game against the Eagles. And, in the beginning of the game, that run game looked like it just might be able to go toe-to-toe with the league's best. Antonio Gibson got a handful of touches and some solid carries to get Washington its first points on the board.

That early spurt was about as good as the rush got, though. Gibson went down with a toe injury in the first quarter and struggled after jogging out from the blue tent. Rain also played a factor as a few of Washington's carries were stopped before they even really got going due to guys slipping.

This number will be one Washington will be looking to shake off quick. Its 63 rushing yards against the Eagles is a season-low, marking the first time in nearly two months that Washington has surpassed the 100-yard mark.

77%

Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts, returning to the field after missing Philly's last game due to an ankle injury, got off to a nervy start on Tuesday night. He made two plays in the first quarter that led to turnovers, both of which later translated to points for the visitors.

Hurts quickly quieted those doubts, though, as he helped steer momentum back for his team in the second quarter. Washington's rush defense struggled to be disruptive and that left Hurts with a lot of time in the pocket. He didn't waste the generous amount of wiggle room as he went 20-of-26, finishing with a 77% completion rate, dishing several dimes in particular to wide receiver Dallas Goedert, who also had an impressive outing.

Washington was already suffering from quite a few key defensive absences heading into this contest. That situation was made worse by injuries to Daniel Wise, Landon Collins and William Jackson III. While Washington did have a depleted secondary, Hurts had a great game, playing well above his 202 yards per game average.

