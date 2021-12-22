3 numbers to know after Washington's loss to the Eagles

63

With Washington's top two QB options ruled as inactive due to COVID-19 protocols, part of Washington's game plan was to rely heavily on the run game against the Eagles. And, in the beginning of the game, that run game looked like it just might be able to go toe-to-toe with the league's best. Antonio Gibson got a handful of touches and some solid carries to get Washington its first points on the board.

That early spurt was about as good as the rush got, though. Gibson went down with a toe injury in the first quarter and struggled after jogging out from the blue tent. Rain also played a factor as a few of Washington's carries were stopped before they even really got going due to guys slipping.