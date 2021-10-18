Numbers to know from Washington's game against Kansas City

0

Outside of a few splash plays, Washington's offense had an uneven performance against the Chiefs. Granted, it had a 13-10 lead heading into halftime, but it finished the game with only 276 yards on 58 plays. A more telling stat of how the unit performed was its zero trips to the red zone, while the Chiefs had four trips and came away with three touchdowns.

Washington was able to recover from that lack of production in the first half. Mahomes and the Chiefs were reeling with three turnovers, and the offense did move close enough for Hopkins to kick a pair of field goals. It wasn't long until the Chiefs were back to looking like the team it was expected to be, though, and a missed field goal at the start of the third quarter was the closest Washington got to scoring fo the rest of the game. After putting up 200 yard in the first two quarters, Washington punted twice and amassed just 76 yards in the second half.