News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Numbers to know from Washington's game against Kansas City

Oct 18, 2021 at 11:52 AM
by Hannah Lichtenstein & Zach Selby
Numbers_to_know101821
Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones evades a tackle on his way to the end zone during the Washington Football Team's game agains the Kansas City Chiefs. (Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

After a strong showing in the first half of its Week 6 game, the Washington Football Team could not recover from critical mistakes in the second half and was defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-13. Here are some numbers to know from the weekend.

58

With Logan Thomas sidelined, Ricky Seals-Jones has been asked to step up as Washington's go-to tight end. The Texas A&M product isn't shying away from his moment, a point he made spiritedly against his previous team.

Seals-Jones was everywhere in the first half against the Chiefs, running routes on 24 of a possible 25 drop backs. His golden moment -- one of Washington's most impressive plays of the game -- came with 1:18 left in the second quarter. Seals-Jones got behind the defense and ran for 39 yards to give Washington its first touchdown of the game and a three-point lead.

The tight end finished the game with four receptions for 58 yards and is emerging as one of Washington's more efficient receiving threats. He's fourth on the team with 137 receiving yards and averaging 11.4 yards per catch.

Related Links

7:18

Kansas City had an 11-point lead with about 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, but it looked like it was still possible for Washington to come back if its offense scored quickly. And with the Chiefs starting at its own 4-yard line, there was a good chance Washington would get the ball back with plenty of time.

But then the Chiefs got to work and methodically moved down the field. They converted five third downs, covered 96 yards and took 7:18 off the clock. By the time Patrick Mahomes threw a 24-yard touchdown to Demarcus Robinson, putting the Chiefs up 31-13, Washington only had a little more than three minutes to come back from a three-score deficit.

The lack of time left Washington's options limited. Its margin for error was almost non-existent, and two plays later, Taylor Heinicke's pass was intercepted, all but dashing any remaining hope of a comeback.

PHOTOS: Washington vs. Chiefs, Week 6

The Washington Football Team hosts the Kansas City Chiefs at FedExField for Week 6. (Photos by Emilee Fails, Karlee Sell and Joe Noyes/Washington Football Team)

1EF06237
1 / 35
Emilee Fails
2EF03237
2 / 35
_DSC2255
3 / 35
_DSC2205
4 / 35
_DSC2500
5 / 35
_DSC2466
6 / 35
JoeNoyes-70FC6576-3190-43ED-AD01-692BCE731882
7 / 35
JoeNoyes-B7436C01-0505-4245-8189-811DD0599408
8 / 35
JoeNoyes-AE0495D6-DF56-49FD-B4C5-6320C6C7683E
9 / 35
JoeNoyes-876CDC26-96F4-4A29-95AB-34A1D147BA16
10 / 35
JoeNoyes-5BE11E76-9B79-47CB-8797-9845DFBBAD82
11 / 35
JoeNoyes-91642F09-591C-4B44-9BEF-7D9835EE2A3D
12 / 35
_DSC2712
13 / 35
_DSC2730
14 / 35
_DSC2845
15 / 35
_DSC2891
16 / 35
_DSC2971
17 / 35
JoeNoyes-97513DE8-9148-4ED6-A6DD-648002B086DD
18 / 35
_DSC3298
19 / 35
JoeNoyes-50AF9AEA-52C5-4BE8-9E78-FD008A77830C
20 / 35
JoeNoyes-E1AA3CD8-7C88-4B9D-A811-86E62A5B60AB
21 / 35
_DSC3465
22 / 35
_DSC3612
23 / 35
_DSC3763
24 / 35
JoeNoyes-E8D1370B-C259-406D-8313-63A9FFA906A6
25 / 35
JoeNoyes-9921E00E-DC64-4BA6-968A-61818DDD83BC
26 / 35
_DSC3770
27 / 35
_DSC3763
28 / 35
_DSC4088
29 / 35
_DSC4174
30 / 35
_DSC4191
31 / 35
_DSC3947
32 / 35
JoeNoyes-ACA78FEA-E447-4370-90CE-3586626501D4
33 / 35
JoeNoyes-85681D66-3BEF-45B4-8851-3B2A61A1EF82
34 / 35
_DSC4149
35 / 35
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

110

The sixth-year running back J.D. McKissic was dominant was Washington's most reliable weapon against the Chiefs. He led Washington in both receptions (eight catches for 65 yards) and rushing (8 carries for 45 yards), and his 110 total yards of offense are a career-high.

Wherever Washington looked to be a scoring threat, McKissic was key. He was pivotal in moving the chains to get into field goal territory for Dustin Hopkins to nail the first field goal of the game. Then, in the second quarter, he propelled the drive that led to Seals-Jones' touchdown after keeping Washington on the field with a vital first down.

McKissic is the third Washington running back to record at least 45 rushing yards and 65 receiving yards in a single game since 2015.

0

Outside of a few splash plays, Washington's offense had an uneven performance against the Chiefs. Granted, it had a 13-10 lead heading into halftime, but it finished the game with only 276 yards on 58 plays. A more telling stat of how the unit performed was its zero trips to the red zone, while the Chiefs had four trips and came away with three touchdowns.

Washington was able to recover from that lack of production in the first half. Mahomes and the Chiefs were reeling with three turnovers, and the offense did move close enough for Hopkins to kick a pair of field goals. It wasn't long until the Chiefs were back to looking like the team it was expected to be, though, and a missed field goal at the start of the third quarter was the closest Washington got to scoring fo the rest of the game. After putting up 200 yard in the first two quarters, Washington punted twice and amassed just 76 yards in the second half.

10

Washington's defense was uneven against the Chiefs. A strong first half was followed by a poor performance for the rest of the afternoon that allowed the Chiefs to score three touchdowns. However, Cole Holcomb was once again one of the unit's bright spots with 10 tackles.

Tackles were only part of the former fifth-round pick's game, though. Holcomb also recorded a pass breakup, a sack and a forced fumble when he hawked down Mecole Hardman from across the field. In fact, he is the first Washington linebacker to have at least one sack, a pass defensed and a forced fumble since he also did so on October 25, 2020 vs. Dallas.

Holcomb was one of Washington's best tacklers during his first two seasons, and that is the case once again as he has taken on an even larger role. He's recorded at least 10 tackles in three games and is seventh in the NFL with 58 tackles.

Related Content

news

Washington faces reality of failing to play complete game against Chiefs

Washington could not play a complete game against the Chiefs, and it faced the reality failing to do so against a championship-caliber team.
news

5 takeaways from Washington's 31-13 loss to Kansas City

The Washington Football Team hosted the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 6, and despite a first half surge, it came aways with a 31-13 loss. Here are five takeaways from the afternoon.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Chiefs inactives, Week 6

The Washington Football Team has announced six players as inactive for its Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

3 players to watch during Washington's game against the Chiefs

The Washington Football Team has another measuring stick game against the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 6. Here are three player and position groups who could have key roles this Sunday.
news

3 keys for Washington to pull out a win over the Chiefs

The Washington Football Team ends its two-game home stand with a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.
news

Washington will retire Pro Bowler, Ring of Fame member Sean Taylor's number during alumni homecoming weekend

While recognizing all Washington Alumni during Alumni Homecoming Weekend, the team will dedicate a lasting tribute to Sean Taylor and his family.
news

Scouting the Chiefs: 4 things to know about Kansas City

The Washington Football Team (2-3) welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) to FedEx Field for a chance to go back to .500 on the season. Here are four things to know about the Chiefs ahead of this weekend.
news

Washington vs. Chiefs preview: Prepping for a Super Bowl contender

The Washington Football Team is back at home for Week 6 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

3 standouts in Washington's Week 5 loss to the Saints

Linebacker Cole Holcomb, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and wide receiver and DeAndre Carter impressed in a 33-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints at FedExField Sunday afternoon. Here's how they played.
news

5 takeaways from Washington's loss to New Orleans

The Washington Football Team returned to FedExField for a home matchup against the New Orleans Saints and could not overcome mistakes in a 33-22 loss. Here are five takeaways from the afternoon.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Saints inactives, Week 5

The Washington Football Team has announced six players as inactive for its Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Advertising