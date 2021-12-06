Numbers to know from Washington's win in the desert

The Washington Football Team won its fourth straight game Sunday night as it took down the Las Vegas Raiders to climb back to .500. Here are three key numbers from the matchup.

2,000

Antonio Gibson has consistently provided evidence as to why Washington was right to invest a third-round pick on a wide receiver to play running back. Lately, that evidence has come more frequently, as he's accounted for nearly two-thirds of Washington's 548 rushing yards in its four game win streak.

Gibson finished the Week 13 game with 111 total yards, and not only is it the second time in as many weeks that he has surpassed the century mark, but it also pushed the second-year pro to 2,000 scrimmage yards for his career.

Gibson became the third running back in franchise history to record 2,000 or more scrimmage yards in his first 25 career games. He joins Alfred Morris and Mike Thomas as the only three players to accomplish this feat.