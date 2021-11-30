Numbers to know from Washington's third straight victory

The Washington Football Team is the winner of three in a row after a 17-15 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Here are three numbers to know from the night.

41:40

Washington's defense didn't get to see too much of quarterback Russell Wilson on Monday night. That's partly because the offense was constantly on the field by dominating the time of possession, 41:40-18:20.

Washington only had three scoring drives, but those points were amplified by the time that it ate off the clock. The team's second drive ended with just three points, but it took more than nine minutes for the offense to move down to the Seahawks' 5-yard line. Then, trailing four with nearly four minutes left, it took the time all the way down to less than a minute left before J.D. McKissic scored his first of two touchdowns.