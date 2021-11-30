Numbers to know from Washington's third straight victory

News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Nov 30, 2021
The Washington Football Team is the winner of three in a row after a 17-15 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Here are three numbers to know from the night.

41:40

Washington's defense didn't get to see too much of quarterback Russell Wilson on Monday night. That's partly because the offense was constantly on the field by dominating the time of possession, 41:40-18:20.

Washington only had three scoring drives, but those points were amplified by the time that it ate off the clock. The team's second drive ended with just three points, but it took more than nine minutes for the offense to move down to the Seahawks' 5-yard line. Then, trailing four with nearly four minutes left, it took the time all the way down to less than a minute left before J.D. McKissic scored his first of two touchdowns.

Putting long drives at the end of games is starting to become Washington's M/O, because it went 84 yards downfield over the course of 16 plays in the fourth quarter, encompassing more than eight minutes. Granted, the drive ended with a turnover on downs, but it gave Seattle limited time to work with and only one real shot of tying the game.

34

Washington is starting to become one of the stifling teams when it comes to stopping the ground game. Seattle running backs Alex Collins and DeeJay Jackson ran into a burgundy wall all night, as the team could only muster 34 rushing yards with a 2.8-yard average.

Containing Wilson, who has burned Washington with his legs in the past, was a priority for the team to come away with its first win on Monday Night Football since 2012. There were moments where Wilson broke loose, but they were sparse and hardly the gashes that he's inflicted in previous matchups. Wilson averaged 80 yards in his previous four games against Washington; he had two scrambles for 16 yards on Monday.

Washington held Seattle to one rushing first down, the fewest by a Wilson-led team. It was Seattle's first time being held to one or fewer rushing first downs since Nov. 28, 2010. On top of that, Seattle's 34 rushing yards were the ninth-fewest by a Washington opponent since 2000.

146

Antonio Gibson was a difference-maker against the Seahawks. Whether it was on the ground or in the air, Seattle had few answers for the second-yard running back.

Gibson finished the night with a career-high 146 total yards on 36 touches, most of which came from his 111 rushing yards. Gibson was physical when needed and attacked running lanes with decisiveness. His 17-yard carries in the fourth quarter that set Washington up at Seattle's 30-yard line was an example of that.

Gibson, who now has 712 yards and is seventh among running backs, eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the first time since Washington's Thanksgiving win last season. His scrimmage yards are the most by a Washington running back since Adrian Peterson in 2018, and his 29 carries in a game are the most since Alfred Morris in 2012.

