Offseason Bolsters Defensive Line's Growth

While every individual member of the group certainly wants to make individual plays that stand out, there aren't any "me guys" in the whole unit, Knighton said.

"That's what it's going to take to win in this league and as long as we're putting in the work and everybody's thinking about winning, whether in the building or at home and hanging out and doing the right things in their community, you'll get your money's worth on the field," he told reporters Tuesday. "That's what it's about – doing the right thing."

Knighton certainly knows what it takes to be successful in the trenches, especially during his recent two-year stint with the Denver Broncos, where he recorded 61 tackles along with five sacks and four passes defensed.

After being with a team for a long period of time, it isn't always that easy to jump right into a new organization, sometimes one that has a completely different structure and culture.

After spending his first eight seasons in Dallas, Jason Hatcher experienced both the ease and difficulties of adjusting to a new team last season.

"It was an adjustment, just getting here and feeling out the locker room and stuff like that," he recently told Larry Michael in an appearance on "Redskins Nation." "I think the GM did a good job of bringing in the right guys and so we can take this thing in the right direction. It was very uncomfortable, I'm not going to lie, but coming in here, seeing some stuff how it was done, but it's definitely changed this year. I feel at home; I feel comfortable."