News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Offseason Bolsters Defensive Line's Growth

May 29, 2015 at 08:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2017-Photos/czarda-17-headshot.jpg
Stephen Czarda

Managing Editor

With new faces and a new rotation, the Washington Redskins' defensive line has used the offseason months to learn more about each other before they join forces on the field.

From Day 1 in his tenure with the Washington Redskins, Terrance Knighton has noticed a shared mindset amongst his fellow defensive line members.

Redskins Sign Stephen Paea

The Washington Redskins announced Wednesday, March 11, 2015, the signing of free agent defensive lineman Stephen Paea. Here's a gallery of photos from his career.

No Title
1 / 16
No Title
2 / 16
No Title
3 / 16
No Title
4 / 16
No Title
5 / 16
No Title
6 / 16
No Title
7 / 16
No Title
8 / 16
No Title
9 / 16
No Title
10 / 16
No Title
11 / 16
No Title
12 / 16
No Title
13 / 16
No Title
14 / 16
No Title
15 / 16
No Title
16 / 16
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

While every individual member of the group certainly wants to make individual plays that stand out, there aren't any "me guys" in the whole unit, Knighton said.

"That's what it's going to take to win in this league and as long as we're putting in the work and everybody's thinking about winning, whether in the building or at home and hanging out and doing the right things in their community, you'll get your money's worth on the field," he told reporters Tuesday. "That's what it's about – doing the right thing."

Knighton certainly knows what it takes to be successful in the trenches, especially during his recent two-year stint with the Denver Broncos, where he recorded 61 tackles along with five sacks and four passes defensed.

After being with a team for a long period of time, it isn't always that easy to jump right into a new organization, sometimes one that has a completely different structure and culture.

After spending his first eight seasons in Dallas, Jason Hatcher experienced both the ease and difficulties of adjusting to a new team last season.

"It was an adjustment, just getting here and feeling out the locker room and stuff like that," he recently told Larry Michael in an appearance on "Redskins Nation." "I think the GM did a good job of bringing in the right guys and so we can take this thing in the right direction. It was very uncomfortable, I'm not going to lie, but coming in here, seeing some stuff how it was done, but it's definitely changed this year. I feel at home; I feel comfortable."

Knighton said he felt the same sort of change when he was signed by the team this offseason, and made it a point to ensure his fellow defensive linemen began hanging out often away from Redskins Park.

"We get together twice a week and hang out," he said. "We've been watching the NBA playoffs, eating dinner together and just mingling. It's good to know the person personally that you're playing with next to you. So that's just something I brought here. The first week I said, 'You guys don't hang out all the time?' and they were like, 'Nah.' Well now we hang out twice a week so it's good."

How significant is building that camaraderie?

"It was very important," Knighton said, referencing his Denver days. "You've got a lot of different personalities but on the field everybody has to be together. You have Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware who are totally different personalities but on the field they're the same guy and that's what it's about."

Outside of Knighton and Hatcher, the Redskins also have, among others, Stephen Paea, Ricky Jean Francois, Chris Baker and Frank Kearse.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry wants to make sure these guys are really setting the tone for the pass rush this season, something Paea eagerly awaits.

"I look at the position I'm playing right now, which is what J.J. Watt is playing on the left hand," he said. "It's more attacking. Obviously J.J. Watt has 50 sacks in three years. I look up to him, and I want to bring that type of attacking mentality to this defense. I come here every day and work on my craft, getting off the ball and cause havoc in the backfield. If I can do that and bring that mentality to the defense, all the 10 other guys will benefit from that."

Top 10 Of 2014: Chris Baker

A countdown of the top-10 images of defensive lineman Chris Baker during the 2014 season.

No Title
1 / 10
No Title
2 / 10
No Title
3 / 10
No Title
4 / 10
No Title
5 / 10
No Title
6 / 10
No Title
7 / 10
No Title
8 / 10
No Title
9 / 10
No Title
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

And with offensive lines being forced to account for Knighton's every move in the middle, Paea believes the rest of the defensive line's matchups will play to their favor.

"Obviously we bring in TK [Knighton], and [he'll be] taking on double teams and triple teams," he said. "I get the one-on-one block. I don't get to get the double teams, like I've been doing the previous four years."

RELATED LINKS:
-- Jason Hatcher: 'We Are The Attacker Now'
-- FedEx Tracking: Defensive Line Additions

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising