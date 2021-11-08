How one haunting night led Dexter Manley to address a lifelong secret

As trainers rushed onto the field to tend to Joe Theismann, Dexter Manley stood on the sidelines and looked down at his shoes. Everything happened so quickly in that second quarter drive -- the attempted "flea flicker" play, the snap of the quarterback's leg bone, the crashing down of a man's entire world. All of it transpired in a matter of seconds. As the magnitude of the moment unspooled, a scared Manley turned inward and felt the stirring of a reckoning.

"That night, Nov. 18, 1985, changed my life," Manley said. "I had so much trepidation standing on that sideline, because I knew if something like that happened to me, what's gonna happen to me?"

Joe Theismann's career ended that Monday night. The shock, brutality and devastation of that play made it one of the most talked-about moments in NFL history. After over 35 years, though, what hasn't been completely unwrapped is the impact that hit had on Washington's No. 72, who could do nothing but stare at his cleats that night.