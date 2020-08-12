Opponent Outlook: Washington Heads To Cleveland For A Week 3 Battle With Baker Mayfield And The Browns

With the 2020 campaign around the corner, we're gearing up with previews of each of Washington's opponents. After taking a look at the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals here's a breakdown of the team's Week 3 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Date: Sept. 27
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, Ohio)
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Cleveland leads all time series, 33-12-1.
- Their most recent meeting was on Oct 2, 2016, when Washington won, 31-20.
- Washington has a three-game win streak against Cleveland dating back to Oct. 19, 2008
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (1st season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (1st)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (2nd)
Cleveland:
- Head coach Kevin Stefanski (1st season in Cleveland)
- Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Joe Woods (1st)
- Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer (2nd)
KEY NEW FACES
Washington:
- QB Kyle Allen
- RBs Peyton Barber / Antonio Gibson / J.D. McKissic
- TEs Logan Thomas / Richard Rodgers
- OL Saahdiq Charles / Keith Ismael / Cornelius Lucas / Wes Schweitzer
- DE Chase Young
- LBs Thomas Davis Sr. / Kevin Pierre-Louis
- DBs Ronald Darby / Sean Davis / Kendall Fuller
Cleveland
- T Jedrick Wills Jr.
- DT Jordan Ellio
- QB Case Keenum
- CB Kevin Johnson
- S Karl Joseph
- TE Austin Hooper
BIGGEST STORYLINES
Battle of first year coaches -- Both Washington and Cleveland have a brand new coaching staff, but these two teams view it as a fresh beginning with high expectations.
In Washington, head coach Ron Rivera brought in offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who he coached with in Carolina, and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. One advantage that this dynamic group already possesses is the chemistry that sometimes takes years to build.
Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski came from Minnesota and brought in offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt from Cincinnati and defensive coordinator Joe Woods from San Francisco. This game will be a big test to see whose players have adapted to their new systems and coaching styles the best.
Washington faces two No. 1 draft picks -- The Cleveland Browns held the No. 1 overall pick in two of the past four drafts, and they used those selections on defensive end Myles Garrett (2017) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (2018).
Both of these players had early success, but each of them had their ups and downs last season.
Mayfield threw for a career-high 3,827 yards last year but was second in the NFL with 21 interceptions, while Garrett was suspended eight games for an incident against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Still, there's no doubt that both Mayfield and Garrett are talented players. It'll be interesting to see how Washington will handle these threats.
OBJ going against a new secondary -- Odell Beckham Jr. is a player who immediately created a name for himself when he entered the league in 2014. Although he's been in the league for six years, he'll be up against a secondary he has not faced before.
Washington's secondary will be almost completely new, but defensive backs coach Chris Harris praised the unit for its depth and versatility.
Still, players like Jimmy Moreland, Kendall Fuller and Fabian Moreau will have their hands full going up against Beckham and Jarvis Landry.
INTRIGUING MATCHUPS
Washington's secondary vs. Baker Mayfield -- Mayfield struggled with interceptions last season, but he's still one of the promising young signal-callers in the NFL.
Moreland, Fuller and Landon Collins have all been emerging leaders during camp so far. One of the biggest keys for this defense will be for the players to gel together and work as a team to pose the biggest threat.
Cleveland's running backs vs. Washington's defensive line -- Cleveland has a solid running back duo in Nick Chubb, who is the highest-graded running back in the league last season, according to Pro Football Focus, and Kareem Hunt.
This game will be a big early test for Washington's defensive line. One of the biggest storylines throughout training camp has been the talent at this position with Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Daron Payne. This game will show off what this powerhouse group can accomplish when they work together.
Myles Garrett vs. Washington's offensive tackles -- As was mentioned earlier, Garrett is a significant presence on the Browns' defense. Before his suspension last year, he was on track for a career high of 16 sacks. That would have been better than total in 2018, when he ranked sixth in the league in sacks (13.5 and 10th in forced fumbles (three).
Washington's offensive line will have a challenge protecting whoever is under center, but Morgan Moses, Brandon Scherff and Chase Roullier seem more than capable of handling the job.
OPPOSING VIEWPOINT
In preparation for the start of the 2020 season, WashingtonFootball.com also spoke with Browns senior staff writer Andrew Gribble to gain additional insight about Washington's Week 3 opponent.
How has the team been adjusting to the brand new coaching staff?
"Kevin Stefanski has come in, and I think he's been obviously dealing with a crazy situation as a first time head coach with the coronavirus pandemic. But I think the clear thing is the plan is organized and detailed. I think the players have really responded well to that.
"I think the challenge has been amplified because he's installing a new offense working with new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. [He's] also installing a new defense with Joe Woods, and with the defense, I think time will tell when they get on the field and how quickly they assimilate.
"I think that they'll want to get the most out of every single minute that they get on the practice field, and I think the players responded well to that.
How does Kevin Stefanski plan on using Baker Mayfield?
"Look back at what Minnesota did last year: it's playing to the strengths with the offensive line and a strong running game. I think the Vikings really relied on Dalvin Cook to carry the load in a wide-zone scheme, which then translated to using the load on Kirk Cousins. Kirk Cousins had a career year, so it's all about putting Baker in better situations and making easier throws, quicker decisions.
"Last year in Minnesota, they were built pretty similar. They had two great receivers, and the Browns have Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham. Then you look at what the Vikings did with the tight end and how active they are to starting tight ends. The Browns got Austin Hooper, they have David Njoku as well, and also the Browns have two Pro Bowl running backs in the backfield.
"So it's going to be about making things easier for Baker Mayfield because the talent is clearly there. He's an accurate thrower, and I think he's really embraced this new system he's going to be a part of. I think that's what Stefanski did with that Vikings' offense last year."
What are the three biggest storylines for the Browns this season?
"I think the first one is going to rely on how the offense gets on the same page and how they get rolling right away, based on all the stuff that's gone on this offseason. I think that last year, there was such high expectations on the offense and it just really never generated that consistency and talent on that side of the ball. It's going to be imperative.
"Chemistry wise, I think the second one is who emerges at the linebacker position. It's really been overhauled since Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey are gone. They brought in B.J. Goodson as a veteran, and Mack Wilson played some games as a rookie last year. But it's a really young group, and it's going to be a wide-open competition for them at that position as well.
"And then I'll go back to the offense side of the ball. As a first-round rookie, Jedrick Wills is getting plopped in right away at left tackle. He could really be the key to how good this offense could be. He never did play left tackle in college, so he's making that switch. It's been a position the Browns have had a tough time filling ever since Joe Thomas retired. So they believe in Jedrick Wills, and they think he's got a long future. That could really affect how well Baker plays."