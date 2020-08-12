Opponent Outlook: Washington Heads To Cleveland For A Week 3 Battle With Baker Mayfield And The Browns

OPPOSING VIEWPOINT

In preparation for the start of the 2020 season, WashingtonFootball.com also spoke with Browns senior staff writer Andrew Gribble to gain additional insight about Washington's Week 3 opponent.

How has the team been adjusting to the brand new coaching staff?

"Kevin Stefanski has come in, and I think he's been obviously dealing with a crazy situation as a first time head coach with the coronavirus pandemic. But I think the clear thing is the plan is organized and detailed. I think the players have really responded well to that.

"I think the challenge has been amplified because he's installing a new offense working with new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. [He's] also installing a new defense with Joe Woods, and with the defense, I think time will tell when they get on the field and how quickly they assimilate.

"I think that they'll want to get the most out of every single minute that they get on the practice field, and I think the players responded well to that.

How does Kevin Stefanski plan on using Baker Mayfield?

"Look back at what Minnesota did last year: it's playing to the strengths with the offensive line and a strong running game. I think the Vikings really relied on Dalvin Cook to carry the load in a wide-zone scheme, which then translated to using the load on Kirk Cousins. Kirk Cousins had a career year, so it's all about putting Baker in better situations and making easier throws, quicker decisions.

"Last year in Minnesota, they were built pretty similar. They had two great receivers, and the Browns have Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham. Then you look at what the Vikings did with the tight end and how active they are to starting tight ends. The Browns got Austin Hooper, they have David Njoku as well, and also the Browns have two Pro Bowl running backs in the backfield.

"So it's going to be about making things easier for Baker Mayfield because the talent is clearly there. He's an accurate thrower, and I think he's really embraced this new system he's going to be a part of. I think that's what Stefanski did with that Vikings' offense last year."

What are the three biggest storylines for the Browns this season?

"I think the first one is going to rely on how the offense gets on the same page and how they get rolling right away, based on all the stuff that's gone on this offseason. I think that last year, there was such high expectations on the offense and it just really never generated that consistency and talent on that side of the ball. It's going to be imperative.

"Chemistry wise, I think the second one is who emerges at the linebacker position. It's really been overhauled since Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey are gone. They brought in B.J. Goodson as a veteran, and Mack Wilson played some games as a rookie last year. But it's a really young group, and it's going to be a wide-open competition for them at that position as well.