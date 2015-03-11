Paea Wants To Be 'Living In The Backfield'

"Most people would excel in the weight room and that's it," he said. "They don't excel on the field, and I'm blessed enough to have the quickness and the strength to be able to showcase that in my last year of my career and still at nose tackle getting double-teamed."

An Aukland, New Zealand, native, Paea didn't even arrive in America until he was 16. He said his disciplined upbringing made him who he is today.

"It's about being on-time, being respectful to elders, coaches, you name it," he said. "That's who I am today."

Now, Paea applies that same disciplined approach to his role as a disruptive force along the Redskins' defensive line.

"Living in the backfield is what my job is going to be," he said. "It would not only affect the running game, passing game, any offense run, [but] if you have a penetrating defensive tackle getting into the backfield on pass and run, that would do damage to the offense."

