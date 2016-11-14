Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

It's Redskins Day at Papa John's.
Every Monday after a Redskins game, get a Large Cheese Pizza for just $9.99. Receive a free topping for every Redskins touchdown. Double the free toppings when the Redskins win!
That means you can get four (4) free toppings today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns and defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 26-20, on Sunday at FedExField.
Quarterback Trent Williams and wide receiver Jamison Crowder gave you your first free topping, courtesy of their four-yard touchdown connection in the first quarter. Cousins and tight end Vernon Davis got you your second free topping, thanks to their 38-yard touchdown hookup in the second quarter. The team got you your third and fourth toppings with the win!
Who's hungry?