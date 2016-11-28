Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

Every Monday after a Redskins game, get a Large Cheese Pizza for just $9.99. Receive a free topping for every Redskins touchdown. Double the free toppings when the Redskins win!

That means you can get three ( 3 ) free toppings today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins and tight end Jordan Reed gave you your first free topping, courtesy of their five-yard touchdown connection in the fourth quarter. Cousins and wide receiver DeSean Jackson got you your second free topping, thanks to their 67-yard touchdown connection, which also happened in the fourth quarter. Cousins and Reed got you your third free topping with their eight-yard touchdown hookup late in the fourth quarter.