Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

It's Redskins Day at Papa John's.
Every Monday after a Redskins game, get a Large Cheese Pizza for just $9.99. Receive a free topping for every Redskins touchdown. Double the free toppings when the Redskins win!
That means you can get three (3) free toppings today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins and tight end Jordan Reed gave you your first free topping, courtesy of their five-yard touchdown connection in the fourth quarter. Cousins and wide receiver DeSean Jackson got you your second free topping, thanks to their 67-yard touchdown connection, which also happened in the fourth quarter. Cousins and Reed got you your third free topping with their eight-yard touchdown hookup late in the fourth quarter.
Who's hungry?