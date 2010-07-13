















Paul Kelly

Director of Football Administration

12th NFL Season/1st Redskins

Paul Kelly was named Director of Football Administration on February 16, 2010. He works with Executive Vice President/Head Coach Mike Shanahan and is responsible for the day-to-day team operations, including travel, budgets, planning for training camp and managing the year-round football schedule.

Kelly enters his 12th NFL season and his first with the Redskins. He previously spent five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2004-08) and six seasons with the Oakland Raiders (1998-2003). Kelly spent the 2009 season assisting the broadcast team of ESPN's Monday Night Football.

In his five seasons with the Buccaneers, Kelly worked directly with Head Coach Jon Gruden in organizing football operations for the club and was involved in many of the day-to-day operations of the team. Kelly's responsibilities included assisting in football operations, overseeing player and staff communications with the head coach and managing the football calendar, which included the offseason program, mini-camp and training camp schedule.

During the 2007 season, Kelly helped Gruden prepare an offensive game plan that produced 334 points for Tampa Bay, the fourth-highest total in team history and a rushing attack that averaged 4.17 yards per carry, the second-highest mark in team annals. Kelly was a member of the Buccaneers' staff that captured NFC South titles in 2005 and 2007.

Kelly spent his last two seasons (2002-03) in Oakland as the Assistant to the Head Coach. In 2002, he helped Head Coach Bill Callahan guide Oakland to its first Super Bowl appearance in 19 years as the Raiders represented the AFC in Super Bowl XXXVII.

He spent his first four seasons (1998-2001) with the Raiders as a coaches assistant. Prior to joining the Raiders, he owned and managed his own San Francisco Bay Area-based business.

Kelly graduated with a degree in business administration with an emphasis in new ventures and small business management from California State University, Hayward in 1990.

While growing up in San Diego, Kelly attended University of San Diego High School, where he lettered in basketball. From 1982-84, he served as a team attendant for the San Diego Clippers.