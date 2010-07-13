News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Paul Kelly

Jul 13, 2010 at 08:32 AM
128792.jpg







Paul Kelly

Director of Football Administration

12th NFL Season/1st Redskins

Paul Kelly was named Director of Football Administration on February 16, 2010. He works with Executive Vice President/Head Coach Mike Shanahan and is responsible for the day-to-day team operations, including travel, budgets, planning for training camp and managing the year-round football schedule.

Kelly enters his 12th NFL season and his first with the Redskins. He previously spent five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2004-08) and six seasons with the Oakland Raiders (1998-2003). Kelly spent the 2009 season assisting the broadcast team of ESPN's Monday Night Football.

In his five seasons with the Buccaneers, Kelly worked directly with Head Coach Jon Gruden in organizing football operations for the club and was involved in many of the day-to-day operations of the team. Kelly's responsibilities included assisting in football operations, overseeing player and staff communications with the head coach and managing the football calendar, which included the offseason program, mini-camp and training camp schedule.

During the 2007 season, Kelly helped Gruden prepare an offensive game plan that produced 334 points for Tampa Bay, the fourth-highest total in team history and a rushing attack that averaged 4.17 yards per carry, the second-highest mark in team annals. Kelly was a member of the Buccaneers' staff that captured NFC South titles in 2005 and 2007.

Kelly spent his last two seasons (2002-03) in Oakland as the Assistant to the Head Coach. In 2002, he helped Head Coach Bill Callahan guide Oakland to its first Super Bowl appearance in 19 years as the Raiders represented the AFC in Super Bowl XXXVII.

He spent his first four seasons (1998-2001) with the Raiders as a coaches assistant. Prior to joining the Raiders, he owned and managed his own San Francisco Bay Area-based business.

Kelly graduated with a degree in business administration with an emphasis in new ventures and small business management from California State University, Hayward in 1990.

While growing up in San Diego, Kelly attended University of San Diego High School, where he lettered in basketball. From 1982-84, he served as a team attendant for the San Diego Clippers.

Kelly and his wife, Catherine, have two sons, Colin and Hunter, and a daughter, Lauren.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising