Pedro Taylor, Steven Rosenberg To Sign Copies Of New Sean Taylor Book

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

As if the Redskins Draft Day Party won't already be more exciting (It was announced today that artist Wale will announce the fourth-round pick and perform a few songs), there will be a special book singing that day, too.

Steven Rosenberg, author of "Going Full Speed, The Sean Taylor Stories," along with Taylor's father, Pedro, will be on hand Saturday, May 2, to sign copies of the book.

The project was obviously a very personal one as Pedro recounts his memories of his son both as a man and a dynamic football player in college and the pros.

Last week, Sean was inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall Of Fame. Pedro was in attendance and was grateful to be present for his son's special achievement.

"One step at a time, one minute at a time, you take it all in," Pedro said Thursday evening via The Miami Herald. "With all these great Hall of Famers tonight, they'll make it easy for me. There's so much to be happy and appreciative about here. It's all about the U."

Pedro, who serves as the police chief of Florida City, accepted the award for Sean and was joined by Sean's daughter, sister and stepmother.

"Sean would have been elated," he said. "When the University of Miami opened their doors to him, they let a young kid with big dreams become part of their family. I'm truly grateful, and he would have been, too.''

For your opportunity to join the event and meet Sean's father, sign up for the Draft Day festvities for free here.

.

.