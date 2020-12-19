News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Pepsi Partners With Washington Salute To Donate $5,000 To USO-Metro Holiday Programs

Dec 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Picture1

On Tuesday, December 1st, Washington Salute announced they'd partnered with Pepsi to make a $5,000 donation to the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO-Metro) holiday programs. Annually, USO-Metro hosts Project USO Elf, a collaborative effort with local partners to honor over 1,800 junior enlisted (E-5 and below) family Christmas lists. In mid-December, they host gift distributions at USO centers and lounges spread out across Fort Meade, Joint Base Myer Henderson-Hall, and Marine Corps Base Quantico. The donation will support holiday programs including Project USO Elf – in replacement of the annual Pack4Troops scheduled in November, which had been canceled this year due to pandemic guidelines at FedExField.

We're proud to partner with Pepsi and support USO-Metro in their venture to keep service members connected to family, home, and country this holiday season! Thanks to Pepsi for supporting and contribute to on-going efforts supporting our military community!

