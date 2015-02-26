News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Perry Fewell Grew Up A Big Redskins, Sonny Jurgensen Fan

Feb 26, 2015 at 07:53 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2016-Photos/kring-2016-headshot.jpg
Jake Kring-Schreifels

Managing Editor

New defensive backs coach Perry Fewell grew up in North Carolina, but there wasn't any Panthers gear hanging on his wall.

Instead, Fewell, who appeared on "Redskins Nation" Thursday with Larry Michael, Voice of the Redskins, said an autographed picture of legendary quarterback Sonny Jurgensen hung instead.

"Growing up in North Carolina, the Redskins were North Carolina's team before the Carolina Panthers," Fewell said. "So, I have a picture of Sonny Jurgensen back in my parents' home from way back when. Deep down inside, we've always been Redskins."

Fewell grew up in Cramerton, N.C., and was a four-year letterman playing football at Lenoir-Rhyne College where he was named the most improved player during his senior year.

He was inducted into his alma mater's Hall of Fame in 2011.

And even though Fewell's coaching path would lead him to defense, as a boy, he enjoyed watching some of the best passers in the game.

"I was the offensive guy back then during that time so obviously Sonny, Joe Theismann – I was a big Joe Theismann fan," Fewell said. "It was just Redskins city.

