PFF Predicts Kevin Pierre-Louis as Washington's Breakout Player for 2020 Season

Pierre-Louis has been in the league for six years, and played for four different teams during that span. Last season he played for the Chicago Bears, where he was the league's highest graded off-ball linebacker.

"He was productive in coverage and was a blitz weapon," Treash wrote. "It's rare to see a player break out in Year 7, but Pierre-Louis might defy those odds, given what he showed last season."

Pierre-Louis has earned a starting spot with this team after a standout training camp. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was impressed with Pierre-Louis before he came to Washington. When watching his tape with the Bears, Del Rio saw someone who looked comfortable and played with certainty.

Once Pierre-Louis arrived in Washington, Del Rio said he was everything he hoped he would be.

"He's been terrific," Del Rio said. "He's bright and he really works at it. He's really got explosive speed, he can really run. He's been good for our defense. I'm really happy with the way he's been working."