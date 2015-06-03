PHOTO: Check Out This Handpainted Redskins Cooler

RELATED LINKS:
How do you turn an average cooler into a great one? You brand and airbrush a Redskins logo onto one.
At least, that's what Andy Diaz, a Redskins fanatic hailing from El Paso, Tex., did to show his fandom.
Turning a wooden ice box into a game day watering hole, Diaz, who also has the Redskins logo tattooed on his arm, put a lot of craftsmanship into his next emblazoned item.
In what is known as pyrography, Diaz likely used a wood-burning pen, a hand-held device with metal tips that heat up, giving him outlines to paint the design and finish with a perfect rendering of the logo.
After a long day's work, I'm sure he was ready to use his finished product immediately.
