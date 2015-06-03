PHOTO: Check Out This Handpainted Redskins Cooler

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

How do you turn an average cooler into a great one? You brand and airbrush a Redskins logo onto one.

At least, that's what Andy Diaz, a Redskins fanatic hailing from El Paso, Tex., did to show his fandom.

Turning a wooden ice box into a game day watering hole, Diaz, who also has the Redskins logo tattooed on his arm, put a lot of craftsmanship into his next emblazoned item.

In what is known as pyrography, Diaz likely used a wood-burning pen, a hand-held device with metal tips that heat up, giving him outlines to paint the design and finish with a perfect rendering of the logo.

After a long day's work, I'm sure he was ready to use his finished product immediately.

.

.

.