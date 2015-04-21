PHOTO: Check Out What Jason Hatcher Saw On His Drive

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Talk about a good sight to see while driving around on a beautiful day.

As Washington Redskins defensive lineman Jason Hatcher left the team's facility and traveled down Loudoun County Parkway (which for those of you who don't know, is the road just outside of Redskins Park), he got behind a truck at a red light with a Redskins logo right in the middle of the tailgate.

Two thumbs up to this driver!

In his first season with the Redskins, the Grambling State product recorded 42 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

