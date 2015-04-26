PHOTO: Fan Boosts Pair Of Shoes With Redskins Laces

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Do you want Redskins shoes -- you know, nice, customized burgundy and gold ones -- but don't have the money?

How about some Redskins shoe laces instead?

As seen in this photo above, posted to the Facebook fan page "Redskins Die Hard Members," they seem like a solid alternative.

You get both the logo and lettering, the colors, too. They'll probably work on any shoe.

Hey, that rhymed.

.

.