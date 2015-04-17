PHOTO: Some Redskins...Are On A Boat

What's more fun that hanging out out with the guys?

How about hanging out with the guys on a boat in sunny Florida, as was the case for Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III, running back Chris Thompson and tight end Niles Paul.

Also in the picture are Nate Prater – Paul's best friend – and former Redskins safety Jose Gumbs.

We've shown you here on The Redskins Blog all week the different drills and workout sessions the player have been going through, but, as any avid fitness enthusiast would know, you also need to give your body a few hours of relaxation as well.

Also, Chris, how can we get your Go Pro footage?

