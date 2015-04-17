PHOTO: Stephen Paea's Kids Align In Special Defensive Formation

RELATED LINK:

--Family Means Everything To Paea

There may be one only No. 90 Paea Redskins jersey on the field this season, but in the photo above, you'll see three No. 90 Paea jerseys.

That's right Redskins fans, new defensive lineman Stephen Paea, who has been all about the burgundy and gold and #HTTR since signing, took a photo of three of his kids in what appears to be a defensive formation.

"So we got 2 Defensive Linemen in their 3 point stance and 1 Linebacker dropping for coverage," Paea captioned the photo.

Too cute.

While the Oregon State product is ready to write a new chapter with the Redskins, family remains at the top of his priority list.

"Going to work is time to go out, get a break and actually I enjoy going to work," Paea said after putting his signature on the contract. "There's a lot of time and you guys have Mike Clark here, and [he's] actually sick of me walking into the weight room every day in the offseason, because I just need to get a break from family. But, there's no better way to do it but get better in the weight room, but family is the No. 1 thing in my mind. There is no better way but to provide for them."

