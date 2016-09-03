News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

PHOTOS: Redskins 2016 53-Man Roster

Sep 03, 2016 at 11:05 AM
Garrett Campbell

Team Photographer

UPDATED: Redskins 2016 Regular Season Roster

Check out the entire Washington Redskins' 2016 roster in photos.

DE Chris Baker
1 / 53

DE Chris Baker

LB Houston Bates
2 / 53

LB Houston Bates

S Will Blackmon
3 / 53

S Will Blackmon

CB Bashaud Breeland
4 / 53

CB Bashaud Breeland

S David Bruton Jr.
5 / 53

S David Bruton Jr.

LB Will Compton
6 / 53

LB Will Compton

QB Kirk Cousins
7 / 53

QB Kirk Cousins

WR Jamison Crowder
8 / 53

WR Jamison Crowder

LB Sua Cravens
9 / 53

LB Sua Cravens

TE Vernon Davis
10 / 53

TE Vernon Davis

WR Josh Doctson
11 / 53

WR Josh Doctson

CB Quinton Dunbar
12 / 53

CB Quinton Dunbar

S Deshazor Everett
13 / 53

S Deshazor Everett

LB Mason Foster
14 / 53

LB Mason Foster

CB Kendall Fuller
15 / 53

CB Kendall Fuller

WR Pierre Garcon
16 / 53

WR Pierre Garcon

WR Ryan Grant
17 / 53

WR Ryan Grant

LB Terence Garvin
18 / 53

LB Terence Garvin

DL Ziggy Hood
19 / 53

DL Ziggy Hood

K Dustin Hopkins
20 / 53

K Dustin Hopkins

S Duke Ihenacho
21 / 53

S Duke Ihenacho

NT Matt Ioannidis
22 / 53

NT Matt Ioannidis

WR DeSean Jackson
23 / 53

WR DeSean Jackson

DL Ricky Jean Francois
24 / 53

DL Ricky Jean Francois

NT Cullen Jenkins
25 / 53

NT Cullen Jenkins

RB Matt Jones
26 / 53

RB Matt Jones

LB Ryan Kerrigan
27 / 53

LB Ryan Kerrigan

RB Robert Kelley
28 / 53

RB Robert Kelley

OL Arie Kouandjio
29 / 53

OL Arie Kouandjio

OL Shawn Lauvao
30 / 53

OL Shawn Lauvao

DL Anthony Lanier
31 / 53

DL Anthony Lanier

OL Spencer Long
32 / 53

OL Spencer Long

QB Colt McCoy
33 / 53

QB Colt McCoy

RT Morgan Moses
34 / 53

RT Morgan Moses

LB Trent Murphy
35 / 53

LB Trent Murphy

OL Ty Nsekhe
36 / 53

OL Ty Nsekhe

CB Josh Norman
37 / 53

CB Josh Norman

TE Niles Paul
38 / 53

TE Niles Paul

OL Vinston Painter
39 / 53

OL Vinston Painter

CB Dashaun Phillips
40 / 53

CB Dashaun Phillips

TE Jordan Reed
41 / 53

TE Jordan Reed

DL Kendall Reyes
42 / 53

DL Kendall Reyes

WR Rashad Ross
43 / 53

WR Rashad Ross

RG Brandon Scherff
44 / 53

RG Brandon Scherff

LB Preston Smith
45 / 53

LB Preston Smith

LB Martrell Spaight
46 / 53

LB Martrell Spaight

QB Nate Sudfeld
47 / 53

QB Nate Sudfeld

LS Nick Sundberg
48 / 53

LS Nick Sundberg

C John Sullivan
49 / 53

C John Sullivan

RB Chris Thompson
50 / 53

RB Chris Thompson

CB Greg Toler
51 / 53

CB Greg Toler

P Tress Way
52 / 53

P Tress Way

LT Trent Williams
53 / 53

LT Trent Williams

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Check out these shots of the Washington Redskins' 2016 53-man roster in action, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington Signs 2021 Draft Class

The 10 draft picks signed their contracts ahead of the team's annual two-day minicamp this weekend.
news

NFL Experts Break Down Washington's 2021 Opponents

Several sports media members spoke to senior vice president of media and content Julie Donaldson ahead of the schedule release.
news

Ron Rivera Has His Own Way Of Analyzing The 2021 Schedule

Washington's 2021 schedule has been released, and Rivera has a process for looking through the division matchups and primetime games.
news

Tress Way Is Looking Forward To These Games In 2021

Primetime games and division showdowns always stand out, but Way's favorite matchup is all about a personal connection.
Advertising