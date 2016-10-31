PHOTOS: Redskins-Bengals Highlights

Check out these top images from Sunday's Washington Redskins-Cincinnati Bengals 2016 regular season Week 8 game from Wembley Stadium in London.
Offense: **
Check out the top images from the Washington Redskins' offense in their 2016 Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals Oct. 30, 2016, at Wembley Stadium in London.
Defense/Special Teams:
Check out the top images from the Washington Redskins' defense and special teams in their 2016 Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals Oct. 30, 2016, at Wembley Stadium in London.
Pregame:
Check out images of the Washington Redskins warming up on the field prior to their 2016 Week 8 matchup against the Bengals Oct. 30, 2016, at Wembley Stadium in London.
**Fans:
Thanks to all the Redskins fans who came out to Wembley Stadium in London to cheer on their favorite team during its 2016 Week 8 matchup against the Bengals!
- *