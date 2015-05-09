PHOTOS: Redskins Fan Takes Trip Down Memory Lane

*For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page. *

Adam was showing a little bit of his support for the Redskins on Twitter this afternoon, as he shared four different photos through the platform, each with their own stories.

Up first are two photos from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, starting with a look back at Doug Williams performance in the Redskins' 42-10 victory over the Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

In the game, of course, Williams, who was named MVP, as he threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns.

Next up is current Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III's game-worn jersey, which was placed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after he broke the single-season rushing record for rookie quarterbacks.

Bottom left is Adam, along with his wife Rhonda, celebrating the Redskins' 17-10 playoff victory over the Buccaneers in 2006.

Finally, there's the photo of his son's customized jersey.

All great stuff!

CHIME IN:*Have a few Redskins memories over time that you'd like to share? If so, let us know below! *

.

.