News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

PHOTOS: Steelers Week Practice, Sept. 7

Sep 07, 2016 at 09:00 AM
Garrett Campbell

Team Photographer

jordan-reed-practice-090716-660-350.jpg

Check out these photos of the Washington Redskins preparing for Monday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, at the Inova Sports Performance Center.

OFFENSE:

Steelers Week Practice (Offense): 9/7/16

Check out these photos of the Redskins' offense preparing for their Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park.

No Title
1 / 48
No Title
2 / 48
No Title
3 / 48
No Title
4 / 48
No Title
5 / 48
No Title
6 / 48
No Title
7 / 48
No Title
8 / 48
No Title
9 / 48
No Title
10 / 48
No Title
11 / 48
No Title
12 / 48
No Title
13 / 48
No Title
14 / 48
No Title
15 / 48
No Title
16 / 48
No Title
17 / 48
No Title
18 / 48
No Title
19 / 48
No Title
20 / 48
No Title
21 / 48
No Title
22 / 48
No Title
23 / 48
No Title
24 / 48
No Title
25 / 48
No Title
26 / 48
No Title
27 / 48
No Title
28 / 48
No Title
29 / 48
No Title
30 / 48
No Title
31 / 48
No Title
32 / 48
No Title
33 / 48
No Title
34 / 48
No Title
35 / 48
No Title
36 / 48
No Title
37 / 48
No Title
38 / 48
No Title
39 / 48
No Title
40 / 48
No Title
41 / 48
No Title
42 / 48
No Title
43 / 48
No Title
44 / 48
No Title
45 / 48
No Title
46 / 48
No Title
47 / 48
No Title
48 / 48
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS:

Steelers Week Practice (Defense/Special Teams): 9/7/16

Check out these photos of the Redskins' defense and special teams preparing for their Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park.

No Title
1 / 63
No Title
2 / 63
No Title
3 / 63
No Title
4 / 63
No Title
5 / 63
No Title
6 / 63
No Title
7 / 63
No Title
8 / 63
No Title
9 / 63
No Title
10 / 63
No Title
11 / 63
No Title
12 / 63
No Title
13 / 63
No Title
14 / 63
No Title
15 / 63
No Title
16 / 63
No Title
17 / 63
No Title
18 / 63
No Title
19 / 63
No Title
20 / 63
No Title
21 / 63
No Title
22 / 63
No Title
23 / 63
No Title
24 / 63
No Title
25 / 63
No Title
26 / 63
No Title
27 / 63
No Title
28 / 63
No Title
29 / 63
No Title
30 / 63
No Title
31 / 63
No Title
32 / 63
No Title
33 / 63
No Title
34 / 63
No Title
35 / 63
No Title
36 / 63
No Title
37 / 63
No Title
38 / 63
No Title
39 / 63
No Title
40 / 63
No Title
41 / 63
No Title
42 / 63
No Title
43 / 63
No Title
44 / 63
No Title
45 / 63
No Title
46 / 63
No Title
47 / 63
No Title
48 / 63
No Title
49 / 63
No Title
50 / 63
No Title
51 / 63
No Title
52 / 63
No Title
53 / 63
No Title
54 / 63
No Title
55 / 63
No Title
56 / 63
No Title
57 / 63
No Title
58 / 63
No Title
59 / 63
No Title
60 / 63
No Title
61 / 63
No Title
62 / 63
No Title
63 / 63
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How Dyami Brown Became Such A Dangerous Deep Threat

Brown is known for being a dynamic player downfield, but it took hard work with his high school receivers coach to get to that point.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/21: Gearing Up For OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, May 21, 2021.
news

Washington Releases T Morgan Moses

The Washington Football Team announced the offensive tackle's release Thursday afternoon.
news

Sam Cosmi Has Simple, Yet Significant Goals This Offseason

Cosmi wants to play as much as possible, and he has a few goals for how he plans to achieve that.
Advertising