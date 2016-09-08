News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

PHOTOS: Steelers Week Practice, Sept. 8

Sep 08, 2016 at 09:07 AM
Garrett Campbell

Team Photographer

jamison-crowder-dashaun-phillips-practice-sept-8-660-350.jpg

Check out these photos of the Washington Redskins preparing for Monday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, at the Inova Sports Performance Center.

OFFENSE:

Steelers Week Practice (Offense): 9/8/16

Check out these photos of the Redskins' offense preparing for their Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park.

No Title
1 / 45
No Title
2 / 45
No Title
3 / 45
No Title
4 / 45
No Title
5 / 45
No Title
6 / 45
No Title
7 / 45
No Title
8 / 45
No Title
9 / 45
No Title
10 / 45
No Title
11 / 45
No Title
12 / 45
No Title
13 / 45
No Title
14 / 45
No Title
15 / 45
No Title
16 / 45
No Title
17 / 45
No Title
18 / 45
No Title
19 / 45
No Title
20 / 45
No Title
21 / 45
No Title
22 / 45
No Title
23 / 45
No Title
24 / 45
No Title
25 / 45
No Title
26 / 45
No Title
27 / 45
No Title
28 / 45
No Title
29 / 45
No Title
30 / 45
No Title
31 / 45
No Title
32 / 45
No Title
33 / 45
No Title
34 / 45
No Title
35 / 45
No Title
36 / 45
No Title
37 / 45
No Title
38 / 45
No Title
39 / 45
No Title
40 / 45
No Title
41 / 45
No Title
42 / 45
No Title
43 / 45
No Title
44 / 45
No Title
45 / 45
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS:

Steelers Week Practice (Defense/Special Teams): 9/8/16

Check out these photos of the Redskins' defense and special teams preparing for their Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park.

No Title
1 / 46
No Title
2 / 46
No Title
3 / 46
No Title
4 / 46
No Title
5 / 46
No Title
6 / 46
No Title
7 / 46
No Title
8 / 46
No Title
9 / 46
No Title
10 / 46
No Title
11 / 46
No Title
12 / 46
No Title
13 / 46
No Title
14 / 46
No Title
15 / 46
No Title
16 / 46
No Title
17 / 46
No Title
18 / 46
No Title
19 / 46
No Title
20 / 46
No Title
21 / 46
No Title
22 / 46
No Title
23 / 46
No Title
24 / 46
No Title
25 / 46
No Title
26 / 46
No Title
27 / 46
No Title
28 / 46
No Title
29 / 46
No Title
30 / 46
No Title
31 / 46
No Title
32 / 46
No Title
33 / 46
No Title
34 / 46
No Title
35 / 46
No Title
36 / 46
No Title
37 / 46
No Title
38 / 46
No Title
39 / 46
No Title
40 / 46
No Title
41 / 46
No Title
42 / 46
No Title
43 / 46
No Title
44 / 46
No Title
45 / 46
No Title
46 / 46
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Whether It's At Safety, Corner Or Nickel, Bobby McCain Wants To Compete And Win

McCain has a lot to offer Washington's secondary, but no matter where he plays, he wants to be the best possible version of himself.
news

There's More Than Speed In Washington's 'Dynamic' Bunch Of Wide Receivers

Everyone knows Washington has speed, but its wide receivers have plenty of other weapons as well.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/27: The Dynamic New Weapons Of Washington's Offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
news

Washington Has An Exuberant Energy, And Its New Players Love It

The tempo and energy was high during OTAs, and it got Washington's new players excited for what the team can accomplish.
Advertising