PickSix: A Rundown On The Running Backs

In all seriousness, Humphries has looked great working with Fitzpatrick from the moment he stepped on the field. Their connection has been one of the strongest facets of Washington's offense, which speaks to how well they played together with the Buccaneers. He's a starter because he deserves it. He's going to be a reliable slot option for Fitzpatrick in manageable third downs; in fact, they showed that off against the Patriots. I do get what you mean. There are other receivers, some of which Ron Rivera drafted, who have a more established relationship with the team. With that said, Humphries has been one of the best weapons on the field all month.