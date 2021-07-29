PickSix: Addressing The Training Camp Inquiries

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.
Training camp is in full swing for the Washington Football Team, and fans are finally able to see how it plans to make a repeat run as champions of the NFC East.
There are positions battles and other competitions galore on the fields at Richmond, so let's not waste anymore time and get to what Washington fans want to know this week.
Kaleb R.: Who is the Dark Horse player going into training camp that you're rooting for to make the roster?
Sammis Reyes and Jaret Patterson immediately come to mind as guys that I'll root for all month, but since those are obvious answers, I'll continue to hype up Isaiah Wright, who was my underdog player to make the roster last year. It's not a guarantee that he makes the roster in 2020, although he strikes as someone with personality traits that Ron Rivera values. He also played well when given the opportunity with a 77.1% catch rate. His talent as a punt returner could also help him stick around once cuts come around.
John M.: What type of alignment did you see them using in the backfield? Is the versatility factor going to affect final cuts because of using a mix? Which Safeties and Corners give them the most versatility without sacrificing youth and growth?
I don't think versatility will have that much of an impact given that literally every defensive back has that trait. I also don't think youth will play much of a factor either, given that most of them are in their mid-20s. To me, the biggest thing that will affect which players make the roster is how well the safeties and corners impact their teammates. For example, Rivera mentioned on Wednesday how important it is for safeties to be able to communicate with the rest of the secondary. They all need to be in sync with one another, and whatever combination does that the best will have the advantage.
Stephen A.: It's been reported that Taylor Heinicke put on 15 pounds of muscle over the off-season. Has he added any extra muscle? Does he look bigger? Stronger?
To answer the first part of the question, Taylor Heinicke has added muscle, which is part of why he called the 15 pounds he gained "good weight." I wouldn't say he is drastically bigger overall, but it's clear he's gained some mass in his arms. It's hard to quantify exactly how much stronger he actually is, but I've been impressed by how his passes look on deeper throws. He had a nice ball to Reyes on Wednesday and still isn't afraid to air it out when needed. Overall, I would say the weight is going to help him as he tries to compete with Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Ronald B.: Is Kelvin Harmon gonna be one of the receivers on the roster?
That's a pretty blunt question there, Ronald. Like most of the receivers, it's isn't a guarantee that he will make it to the 53-man roster. With that said, Kelvin Harmon has been doing his job over the past two days. He had a nice sliding grab on Wednesday and doesn't appear to be bothered by his knee. I haven't noticed anything yet for me to see his path to staying on the roster is going poorly, and I'll add that Rivera and his staff were excited to see him play before his injury. He seems to be living up to that excitement so far.
Marcin R.: How does RB 3 look as it's been quiet from the Barber and Patterson camp highlights. Which one if not both do you think can make the squad?
Fans seem to see the competition for the third running back spot as a two-person race between Peyton Barber and Jaret Patterson, but don't forget about Lamar Miller. Barber and Patterson have both had their moments; Barber continues to be the primary option for short-yardage situations, and Patterson has shown some impressive quickness. As for Miller, the 30-year-old had a good Thursday practice by showing his speed and vision. He opened up with a long run untouched down the middle of the defense. So let's keep in mind that all three of these options have a shot.
Ron C.: Is Jamin Davis the best LB on this team as a rookie?
I'm definitely not going to put that label on Davis right now. It wouldn't be fair to him, and it would be an injustice to talented players like Jon Bostic and Cole Holcomb. I will say, however, that Rivera has been pleased with Davis' retention. He's mostly been at MIKE for now, but Davis wants to perform at every spot on the linebacker corps. He wants to be ready for whenever his number is called for whatever responsibilities. So, let's just say he's on track to being exactly what the defense needs him to be.